Joseph O'Brien: Hoping Six Feet Apart can put distance between her rivals

Looking forward to getting him started over hurdles

Navan 11:30 - Gracchus De Balme

Gracchus De Balme won a point-to-point last year and made a good start for us when fourth in a bumper at Fairyhouse. He was always going to be more of a jumper than a bumper horse, so we're looking forward to getting him started and seeing how he gets on.

Exciting prospect can run a big race

Navan 12:33 - Eric Bloodaxe

Eric Bloodaxe is a horse we've always loved and it was great to see him make such a good start over hurdles when winning at Naas last month. He should come on from that run. We have always hoped that he would make up into a proper Graded horse over jumps, so hopefully he can justify our opinion of him by running a big race in this.

Hard to see him reversing form

Navan 13:43 - Embittered

Embittered has already won twice over fences this season, but was put in his place by Riviere D'Etel at Punchestown last time and has a lot of ground to make up, even at these revised weights. Hopefully he will run another good race, but it's hard to see him reversing that form.

Can go well in race we regularly target

Aintree 13:30 - Six Feet Apart

No. 9 Six Feet Apart (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 1.51 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

This is a race we've targeted a few times over the years, but haven't had much luck in it. We think we have a good candidate for it in Six Feet Apart and hopefully she can justify her journey over. She made a winning hurdling debut at Fairyhouse and should be capable of improving from that. Getting black type with her would be a great result.