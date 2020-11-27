Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and insight on Betfair Fighting Fifth day

Kevin Blake on the Fighting Fifth: Can Epatante dominate the two-mile hurdle division?

For deep insight into the Betfair Fighting Fifth, you'll want to read Kevin Blake as he weighs up the favourite's prospects.

He says: "On paper, Epatante doesn't face a stiff task. Indeed, she is at least 10lb clear of all her rivals based on official ratings. It will, however, give us an opportunity to see how she has progressed over her summer break and whether she has matured she we last saw her.

No. 7 Epatante (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle - Five key trends and talking points

Timeform's Adam Houghton discusses the key trends and talking points ahead of the latest edition of the big race at Newcastle on Saturday.

He says: "Perhaps the biggest shock in the Fighting Fifth came 12 months ago, with Buveur d'Air being beaten at 13/2-on when seeking a hat-trick of wins in the race..."

Fighting Fifth - Timeform's Runner-By-Runner Guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle and pick out their 1-2-3.

"Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante should be hard to beat after a gallop at Newbury last week," Timeform say. "The race-fit and in-form Sceau Royal is the obvious one to take advantage should Nicky Henderson's brilliant mare not be on her game. The unexposed Ribble Valley is an interesting outsider.

Saturday Racing Tips - Tony Calvin's hoping to have a Right good day at Newbury

Tony Calvin is across the card at Newcastle as well as looking forward to some hugely competitive handicaps at Newbury.

He says: "He looks a very well handicapped horse off 136 on last year's exploits, and it appears Lavelle believes this horse could prefer this better ground, too (she was worried about the soft ground when he won at Cheltenham as he is a 'real easy mover')."

Hang In There at 15.014/1 or bigger in 13:50 at Newbury

Paul Nicholls - Conditions are ideal for Secret Investor and he looks fabulous

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls also has his eye on Newbury as he has 10 runners on the card there.

He says: "We know Secret Investor enjoys the track as he was an excellent second to Native River in the Denman Chase in the spring. He looks unbelievable at the moment and has a cracking chance."

15:00 - Secret Investor

No. 3 Secret Investor SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 159

Gordon Elliott: Fiston Des Issards can end Saturday Fairyhouse trip in style

It's a big weekend at Fairyhouse for Gordon Elliott and the Betfair Ambassador commences it with 10 runners on Saturday, where he has some strong-looking chances.

He says: "I'm certain there is more to come from her, especially at this trip. She's a lovely mare who is going well and I could see her showing up well despite her lack of experience."

13:01 - Queens Brook

No. 6 Queens Brook (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien: Hoping for a Star performance at Fairyhouse

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien is also at Fairyhouse on Saturday with a quintet of runners.

He says: "We think a return to hurdling is worth a try and hopefully he'll be able to put his fitness to good use and run a good race."

14:46 - Star Max and Hardback

Olly Murphy - Seven runners across three courses on Saturday

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles seven runners across Saturday's cards at Doncaster, Bangor and Newcastle and discusses their chances here.

He says: "Gunsight Ridge has definitely come forward from his first run over hurdles at Market Rasen earlier this month when running well over this trip. David England rides and I'd be very hopeful that he's my best chance of a winner for the day."

Doncaster 12:35 - Gunsight Ridge