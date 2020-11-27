Joseph O'Brien: Hoping for a Star performance at Fairyhouse

Fairyhouse

Hoping for a clean round of jumping

12:30 - Us And Them

Us And Them has been disappointing since his excellent run in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He was unfortunate to fall at the final fence last time and we'll just be hoping he puts in a clean round of jumping after that.

Chasing a big result

13:01 - Etincelle Lioterie

Etincelle Lioterie has a fair bit to find with the main protagonists, but this looked likely to cut up into a small field and it's worth having a shot at it. If she could sneak into third and get Grade 2 black type, it would be a big result for her.

New addition should show plenty of promise

14:11 - Keskonrisk

Keskonrisk is a horse that joined us from Timmy Hype after winning a bumper earlier this year. He's a lovely horse that we'll be hoping to win plenty of races with. Like many of our winter horses, I'd expect him to tighten up from this first run, but I'd be hopeful he'll show plenty of promise for the future.

Quietly confident about Star Max

14:46 - Star Max and Hardback

Star Max has been knocking on the door over fences for quite some time, but hasn't managed to get his head in front. We think a return to hurdling is worth a try and hopefully he'll be able to put his fitness to good use and run a good race.

No. 1 Star Max (Ger) SBK 14/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: H. Morgan

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 127

Hardback hasn't been the easiest horse to keep right over the years, but we've been very happy with him of late and are looking forward to getting him back on the track. His mark over hurdles looks fair and we'll give him a chance to exploit that.