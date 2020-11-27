- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: H. Morgan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 127
Joseph O'Brien: Hoping for a Star performance at Fairyhouse
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his quintet of runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday afternoon and says he hopes Star Max will benefit from his return to hurdling...
Hoping for a clean round of jumping
Us And Them has been disappointing since his excellent run in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival in March. He was unfortunate to fall at the final fence last time and we'll just be hoping he puts in a clean round of jumping after that.
Chasing a big result
Etincelle Lioterie has a fair bit to find with the main protagonists, but this looked likely to cut up into a small field and it's worth having a shot at it. If she could sneak into third and get Grade 2 black type, it would be a big result for her.
New addition should show plenty of promise
Keskonrisk is a horse that joined us from Timmy Hype after winning a bumper earlier this year. He's a lovely horse that we'll be hoping to win plenty of races with. Like many of our winter horses, I'd expect him to tighten up from this first run, but I'd be hopeful he'll show plenty of promise for the future.
Quietly confident about Star Max
Star Max has been knocking on the door over fences for quite some time, but hasn't managed to get his head in front. We think a return to hurdling is worth a try and hopefully he'll be able to put his fitness to good use and run a good race.
Hardback hasn't been the easiest horse to keep right over the years, but we've been very happy with him of late and are looking forward to getting him back on the track. His mark over hurdles looks fair and we'll give him a chance to exploit that.