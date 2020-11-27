Olly Murphy: Thoughts on my seven runners on Saturday

Gun should fire at Donny

Doncaster 12:35 - Gunsight Ridge

Gunsight Ridge has definitely come forward from his first run over hurdles at Market Rasen earlier this month when running well over this trip. David England rides and I'd be very hopeful that he's my best chance of a winner for the day.

A nice start to racing life for Mars

Bangor-On-Dee 12:15 - Port Of Mars

Port Of Mars is a horse that will have to find a bit on ratings if he's to be competitive on his debut over fences. He is a winner of a point-to-point and will handle the soft ground well. This looks a nice starting point for him and hopefully he will come on for whatever he does.

A two-handed attack on novice hurdle

Bangor-On-Dee 13:57 - Here Comes Johny & Rock On Tommy

Here Comes Johny drops back to two miles and James King, who rode him when he won at Sedgefield the last day, takes off 5lb. He's a horse who has been very progressive for me, winning two of his three starts, and it would be great if he could make it three from four. It looks to be between him and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Guard Your Dreams.

Rock On Tommy was disappointing in both his bumper and first start over hurdles. Hopefully, he will be able to show us a little bit more this time with Fergus Gregory taking off 3lb.

Conditions give Dubai an each-way chance

Bangor-On-Dee 14:32 - Dubai Guest

Dubai Guest was disappointing first time over hurdles at Aintree. He will handle this ground well and hopefully the experience has stood him in good stead to give him an each-way chance, but Nigel Twiston-Davies's Took The Lot may be tough to beat.

An each-way player with a clear round

Newcastle 14:40 - Ewood Park

Ewood Park ran well in his bumper and was in the process of running a big race over hurdles last time out before unseating at the last. His jumping at home has been fine since and I'd be hoping that the ground isn't too quick for him. With a clear round and if he gets into a nice rhythm, he looks to have a good each-way chance under Aidan Coleman.

A quick return but Butcher can bring home the bacon

Newcastle 15:15 - The Butcher Said

The Butcher Said (pictured) has his first run in a handicap and starts with a lovely mark of 139. My only concern is that I'm running him 13 days after having a tough race at Cheltenham, but I'm looking forward to getting him on the track for this one. If he switches off and jumps well, I think he's got a really good each-way chance.

