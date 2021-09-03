Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and insight for Betfair Sprint Cup day

Kevin Blake: Outsider worth considering each-way

Kevin Blake discusses the Betfair Sprint Cup and recommends a couple of bets for an excellent afternoon including an outsider...

Kevin says: "The daughter of Ardad made a particularly promising debut at Ascot in May prior to landing the odds in a novice event at Lingfield a fortnight later. Thrown in at the deep end for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, she shaped better than the bare result that day when finishing in mid-division under a very quiet ride.

"Given she had seemed the type to prefer an ease in the ground, her connections took a chance by running her on firmer ground back over the minimum trip in a novice event at Yarmouth, but she found the subsequent Group 3 winner Romantic Time too good for her.

"Returning to this longer trip on a slower surface will very much be in her favour and it wouldn't surprise to see her produce a career-best effort and run a big race."

Mark Milligan: Praiano to put unlucky run behind him

Mark Milligan previews a must-watch Betfair Sprint Cup and recommends a bet earlier on the Haydock card as well as two elsewhere.

Mark Milligan says: "Despite only attracting eight runners, the "My Odds Boost" On Betfair Handicap at 14:20 looks a belting contest. The obvious starting point is the Melrose winner Valley Forge, who travelled really well at York before finding plenty for pressure in a race that nearly always proves strong form. Andrew Balding has won this contest twice in the recent past and Valley Forge looks sure to go close to providing him with a third success."

"However, the lightly-raced Praiano still has plenty of potential and I'm going to chance him against the favourite. A £500k son of Dubawi, Roger Varian's charge took a few runs to get off the mark but did so in taking fashion over a mile and a half at Leicester on his penultimate start."

Joseph O'Brien: Druid's Altar the one to beat at Wexford

Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien sends two runners to Wexford as well as two to Navan this Saturday and provides an update on each horse.

Joseph says: "Druid's Altar has been going the right way for us since switching to chasing and I thought he put in his best round of jumping yet when winning a novice chase at Killarney last time. That form makes him the one to beat in this and if he can take another step in the right direction with regard to his jumping, he'll hopefully get the job done."

Timeform: Betfair Sprint Cup runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Starman confirmed himself a high-class sprinter when landing the July Cup at Newmarket. Below-par third on softer ground in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville since, but can bounce back in style now. Big player. "

No. 5 (10) Starman SBK 4/5 EXC 1.95 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 120

Ryan Moore: Mine's A Double can make more progress at Ascot

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides five at Ascot on Saturday and there are reasons to be optimistic about all of their chances.

Ryan says: "Made all to win a 6f maiden at Leicester in early July and followed up when he carried his penalty over 5f at the same track later that month, with the same tactics. He looks uncomplicated and the handicapper has given him an opening mark of 88, which I hope is reasonable. He has only had two runs though and is in against some experienced horse here which is a concern but he looks a talented horse who's progressing in the right direction."