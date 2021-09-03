Ryan Moore: Some good chances among my five Saturday rides at Ascot

Debutant has to be respected

14:35 - Canterbury Bell

William (Haggas) seems to have his team in good order and although his 2-year olds can come on for their first run you have to respect them. This filly is by Ribchester and is a half-sister to Lilac Road so a mile should be fine for her. Of the ones with a run, the form of Destiny Queen's win over 7f here in July has taken a couple of knocks while both Beautful Secret and Bouquet should improve for their initial runs when second and third respectfully.

Should go well back against own age group

15:10 - Wahraan

No. 2 (5) Wahraan (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 96

He was two for two following a break after finishing second to Lord Protector, for the second time, in Sailsbury in May. The form of his Pontefract win worked out ok with the runner-up, Pennymoor, going on to win a Kempton fillies Novice race by 9 1/2L and he stepped up on that with a very convincing 5 1/2L win in a handicap on the July course off 86. That may not have been the best of races and he got 10lbs for that win. Last day, in York, he had no luck whatsoever in running and probably did well to finish just 2L off Migration in fifth. He is back in against his own age group here and the step up to a 1m4f will suit.

Of the other runners, my dads horse, Champagne Piaff, seems to be getting the hang of things and has a very good chance, while top weight, Alfaadhel, for Roger Varian, looks a nice type. Hopefully though, with a little better luck, my lad will go well.

Progressing well but this won't be easy

16.20 - Star Seeking

Star Seeking is a lightly raced filly who went up 4lbs for finishing second to Lethal Talent in Chelmsford the last day. She showed a nice attitude there and is obviously progressing along the right lines, but this is another step up for her and she is in against some very experienced fillies here. Sunrise Valley is a filly I won on in Chelmsford last time. She's a nice filly and did what we expected her to do given the race. She's also a nice prospect.

Not beaten far last time and form working out

16.55 - Popmaster

He won a typically competitive 3-year-old handicap in Doncaster off 90 in July and reappeared in the Shergar Cup Sprint, over this course and distance, on his revised mark of 95, where he finished fifth to Mitrosonfire. He was only beaten 1 1/2L there and the winner has gone in again since, which is a nice nod to the form. Of the other 3-year olds in the field, Royal Scimitar was a little unlucky in that Ascot race and is back into handicap company here after disappointing in a Newmarket listed sprint last Saturday and First Edition wouldn't be without a chance.

Progressing well and opening mark looks reasonable

17.30 - Mine's A Double

No. 3 (2) Mine's A Double SBK 7/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 88

Made all to win a 6f maiden at Leicester in early July and followed up when he carried his penalty over 5f at the same track later that month, with the same tactics. He looks uncomplicated and the handicapper has given him an opening mark of 88, which I hope is reasonable. He has only had two runs though and is in against some experienced horse here which is a concern but he looks a talented horse who's progressing in the right direction.