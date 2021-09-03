To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Druid's Altar the one to beat at Wexford on Saturday

Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has four runners this Saturday in Ireland

Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien sends two runners to Wexford as well as two to Navan this Saturday and provides an update on each horse...

"That form makes him the one to beat in this and if he can take another step in the right direction with regard to his jumping, he’ll hopefully get the job done."

Druid's Altar worthy favourite

Wexford 15:20 - Druid's Altar and Star Max

Druid's Altar has been going the right way for us since switching to chasing and I thought he put in his best round of jumping yet when winning a novice chase at Killarney last time. That form makes him the one to beat in this and if he can take another step in the right direction with regard to his jumping, he'll hopefully get the job done.

Star Max has been tipping away in this sort of race for quite a while and can be relied on to run his race. He is likely to find one or two too good for him, but hopefully he'll run well and finish on a high note for us, as he is entered in the sales next week.

Easier task this time round

Navan 15:35 - Adelisa

Adelisa has run well in her last two starts in the Racing League over in the UK. These are less competitive waters and the stiffer course and distance should suit her well. The form she has in the book entitles her to run well and she should acquit herself well.

First time blinkers should help

Navan 16:10 - Grove Island

Grove Island has been a bit slow to get the hang of the game. He had a little setback since his last run, but we are hoping that this longer trip and first-time blinkers will both be a help to him. We'll see how he goes, but he needs to show more if he's to get competitive.

