- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
- Jockey: Tom O'Brien
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 142
Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight for Betfair Fighting Fifth day
It's the Betfair Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and a big card at Newbury so get tips from Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake as well as insight from Paul Nicholls, Joseph O'Brien and much more...
Paul Nicholls: "I could not be happier with Monmiral who is another of mine who worked nicely during the gallops morning at Newbury last week. He is ready to go and I want to run him but it all depends on the ground at Newcastle."
Kate Tracey: Keep Kalooki on side at Newbury
Kate says: "I'm keeping the enigma that is Kalooki on side to hopefully, add to his course and distance win from last season. That success was Kalooki's first start over fences. Now, if you'd asked without knowing where Kalooki made a winning chase debut, never would you have imagined Newbury to be the track. Such is this horse's jumping technique which can be hair-raising to watch. Yet over this track and trip he was fantastic for a chasing debutant.
"He jumped best when he was left to his own devices in assessing his stride. This is why I think Tom O'Brien will suit Kalooki. O'Brien has only ridden Kalooki once before, over hurdles where he ran well to finish second."
Kate's bet: Back Kalooki in the 13:15 at Newbury @ 6.511/2
Check out our offer on the 13.50 at Newbury tomorrow.? Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 26, 2021
Money back as a free bet if your horse fails to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd
Available on Sportsbook or Exchange.
T&C's apply, click below for more details.
Tony Calvin: Newbury outsider Bill is bet of the weekend
Tony says: "My sole betting focus on the 13:50 at Newbury is Boreham Bill at 20/1 each-way with the Sportsbook after seeing his two-and-a-half lengths fifth to Calva D'Auge at Kempton last time. It is a huge price, and I was amazed that he was 20s in five places on Thursday.
"Simply put, I thought he could have gone close to winning at Kempton with a more aggressive ride - though I am genuinely not saying anything untoward, as he was clearly trying - and I bet Emma Lavelle couldn't believe it when the handicapper dropped him 3lb for it."
Tony's bet: Back Boreham Bill at 21.020/1 each-way with the Betfair Sportsbook in 13:50 at Newbury
Adam Houghton: Soaring Glory can go on improving
Adam says: "Soaring Glory resumed his progress to make a successful reappearance at Ascot four weeks ago, easily defying a 10 lb higher mark than when winning the Betfair Hurdle over this course and distance last season.
"Held up in the early stages at Ascot, he was produced to lead before the last and just needed to be pushed out on the run-in to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher following a further 6 lb rise in the weights, but Soaring Glory remains open to more improvement and these conditions clearly play to his strengths, so another bold bid is expected."
Adam's bet: Back Soaring Glory @ 2.01/1 in the 14:25 Newbury
Joseph O Brien: Lunar Display will appreciate drop in class
Joseph says: "Lunar Display has been a model of consistency over hurdles in recent months and acquitted herself really well when second to Hollow Games in a Grade 3 novice hurdle last weekend. This is a drop in class for her and with conditions in her favour, she looks to have a solid chance of going close in this."
Back Lunar Display in the 14:46 at Fairyhouse
Kevin Blake: Eklat has a big chance at Newbury
Kevin says: "If there is a top-class staying chaser hiding in handicapper's clothing in this field, I suspect it might be the Henry De Bromhead-trained Eklat De Rire and he is my selection. The seven-year-old is the most lightly-raced runner in this field having only had six lifetime starts on the racecourse, with four of them coming over fences. However, he has won all three of his completed starts in chases, most notably beating the smart Escaria Ten in a Grade 3 novice chase at Naas in January and making an impressive winning return in a Listed chase at Wexford last month."
Kevin's bet: Back Eklat De Rire in 15:00 Newbury @ 5.59/2
Paul Nicholls: Couldn't be happier with Monmiral ahead of Betfair Fighting Fifth
Paul says: "I could not be happier with Monmiral who is another of mine who worked nicely during the gallops morning at Newbury last week. He is ready to go and I want to run him but it all depends on the ground at Newcastle. We will check out the conditions on Saturday morning and there is plenty of rain forecast so hopefully there will be enough ease in the going to let him take his chance."
Back Monmiral in the 15:15 at Newcastle
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Newcastle 27th Nov (2m Grd1 Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 27 November, 3.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Epatante
|Monmiral
|Sceau Royal
|Silver Streak
|Not So Sleepy
|Voix Du Reve
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today