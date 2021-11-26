To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight for Betfair Fighting Fifth day

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Newcastle race course
The Betfair Fighting Fifth is at 15:15 at Newcastle

It's the Betfair Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and a big card at Newbury so get tips from Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake as well as insight from Paul Nicholls, Joseph O'Brien and much more...

Paul Nicholls: "I could not be happier with Monmiral who is another of mine who worked nicely during the gallops morning at Newbury last week. He is ready to go and I want to run him but it all depends on the ground at Newcastle."

Kate Tracey: Keep Kalooki on side at Newbury


Kate says: "I'm keeping the enigma that is Kalooki on side to hopefully, add to his course and distance win from last season. That success was Kalooki's first start over fences. Now, if you'd asked without knowing where Kalooki made a winning chase debut, never would you have imagined Newbury to be the track. Such is this horse's jumping technique which can be hair-raising to watch. Yet over this track and trip he was fantastic for a chasing debutant.

"He jumped best when he was left to his own devices in assessing his stride. This is why I think Tom O'Brien will suit Kalooki. O'Brien has only ridden Kalooki once before, over hurdles where he ran well to finish second."



Kate's bet: Back Kalooki in the 13:15 at Newbury @ 6.511/2

Tony Calvin: Newbury outsider Bill is bet of the weekend

Tony says: "My sole betting focus on the 13:50 at Newbury is Boreham Bill at 20/1 each-way with the Sportsbook after seeing his two-and-a-half lengths fifth to Calva D'Auge at Kempton last time. It is a huge price, and I was amazed that he was 20s in five places on Thursday.

"Simply put, I thought he could have gone close to winning at Kempton with a more aggressive ride - though I am genuinely not saying anything untoward, as he was clearly trying - and I bet Emma Lavelle couldn't believe it when the handicapper dropped him 3lb for it."

Tony's bet: Back Boreham Bill at 21.020/1 each-way with the Betfair Sportsbook in 13:50 at Newbury

Adam Houghton: Soaring Glory can go on improving

Adam says: "Soaring Glory resumed his progress to make a successful reappearance at Ascot four weeks ago, easily defying a 10 lb higher mark than when winning the Betfair Hurdle over this course and distance last season.

"Held up in the early stages at Ascot, he was produced to lead before the last and just needed to be pushed out on the run-in to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher following a further 6 lb rise in the weights, but Soaring Glory remains open to more improvement and these conditions clearly play to his strengths, so another bold bid is expected."

Adam's bet: Back Soaring Glory @ 2.01/1 in the 14:25 Newbury

Joseph O Brien: Lunar Display will appreciate drop in class

Joseph says: "Lunar Display has been a model of consistency over hurdles in recent months and acquitted herself really well when second to Hollow Games in a Grade 3 novice hurdle last weekend. This is a drop in class for her and with conditions in her favour, she looks to have a solid chance of going close in this."



Back Lunar Display in the 14:46 at Fairyhouse

Kevin Blake: Eklat has a big chance at Newbury

Kevin says: "If there is a top-class staying chaser hiding in handicapper's clothing in this field, I suspect it might be the Henry De Bromhead-trained Eklat De Rire and he is my selection. The seven-year-old is the most lightly-raced runner in this field having only had six lifetime starts on the racecourse, with four of them coming over fences. However, he has won all three of his completed starts in chases, most notably beating the smart Escaria Ten in a Grade 3 novice chase at Naas in January and making an impressive winning return in a Listed chase at Wexford last month."

Kevin's bet: Back Eklat De Rire in 15:00 Newbury @ 5.59/2

Paul Nicholls: Couldn't be happier with Monmiral ahead of Betfair Fighting Fifth

Paul says: "I could not be happier with Monmiral who is another of mine who worked nicely during the gallops morning at Newbury last week. He is ready to go and I want to run him but it all depends on the ground at Newcastle. We will check out the conditions on Saturday morning and there is plenty of rain forecast so hopefully there will be enough ease in the going to let him take his chance."

Back Monmiral in the 15:15 at Newcastle

