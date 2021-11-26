Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight for Betfair Fighting Fifth day

Kate Tracey: Keep Kalooki on side at Newbury



Kate says: "I'm keeping the enigma that is Kalooki on side to hopefully, add to his course and distance win from last season. That success was Kalooki's first start over fences. Now, if you'd asked without knowing where Kalooki made a winning chase debut, never would you have imagined Newbury to be the track. Such is this horse's jumping technique which can be hair-raising to watch. Yet over this track and trip he was fantastic for a chasing debutant.

"He jumped best when he was left to his own devices in assessing his stride. This is why I think Tom O'Brien will suit Kalooki. O'Brien has only ridden Kalooki once before, over hurdles where he ran well to finish second."

Tony Calvin: Newbury outsider Bill is bet of the weekend

Tony says: "My sole betting focus on the 13:50 at Newbury is Boreham Bill at 20/1 each-way with the Sportsbook after seeing his two-and-a-half lengths fifth to Calva D'Auge at Kempton last time. It is a huge price, and I was amazed that he was 20s in five places on Thursday.

"Simply put, I thought he could have gone close to winning at Kempton with a more aggressive ride - though I am genuinely not saying anything untoward, as he was clearly trying - and I bet Emma Lavelle couldn't believe it when the handicapper dropped him 3lb for it."

Adam Houghton: Soaring Glory can go on improving

Adam says: "Soaring Glory resumed his progress to make a successful reappearance at Ascot four weeks ago, easily defying a 10 lb higher mark than when winning the Betfair Hurdle over this course and distance last season.

"Held up in the early stages at Ascot, he was produced to lead before the last and just needed to be pushed out on the run-in to land the spoils by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher following a further 6 lb rise in the weights, but Soaring Glory remains open to more improvement and these conditions clearly play to his strengths, so another bold bid is expected."

Joseph O Brien: Lunar Display will appreciate drop in class

Joseph says: "Lunar Display has been a model of consistency over hurdles in recent months and acquitted herself really well when second to Hollow Games in a Grade 3 novice hurdle last weekend. This is a drop in class for her and with conditions in her favour, she looks to have a solid chance of going close in this."

Kevin Blake: Eklat has a big chance at Newbury

Kevin says: "If there is a top-class staying chaser hiding in handicapper's clothing in this field, I suspect it might be the Henry De Bromhead-trained Eklat De Rire and he is my selection. The seven-year-old is the most lightly-raced runner in this field having only had six lifetime starts on the racecourse, with four of them coming over fences. However, he has won all three of his completed starts in chases, most notably beating the smart Escaria Ten in a Grade 3 novice chase at Naas in January and making an impressive winning return in a Listed chase at Wexford last month."

Paul Nicholls: Couldn't be happier with Monmiral ahead of Betfair Fighting Fifth

Paul says: "I could not be happier with Monmiral who is another of mine who worked nicely during the gallops morning at Newbury last week. He is ready to go and I want to run him but it all depends on the ground at Newcastle. We will check out the conditions on Saturday morning and there is plenty of rain forecast so hopefully there will be enough ease in the going to let him take his chance."