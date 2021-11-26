Joseph O'Brien: Darasso is in great form and deserves his chance against Honeysuckle

Saturday

Solid chance down in class

14:46 - Lunar Display

No. 1 Lunar Display (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Lunar Display has been a model of consistency over hurdles in recent months and acquitted herself really well when second to Hollow Games in a Grade 3 novice hurdle last weekend. This is a drop in class for her and with conditions in her favour, she looks to have a solid chance of going close in this.

Sunday

Smart Flat horse has been schooling well

12:35 - Max Mayhem

Max Mayhem is a horse we've always liked and it was brilliant to win a big one with him in the shape of the Northfields Handicap on Irish Champions Weekend. Our thoughts turned to hurdling with him thereafter and he's been gelded in anticipation of it. His schooling has been pleasing us and he's done plenty of it in recent weeks, but you never know how they'll take to it until they tackle them in a racing environment. Any time a horse with his rating goes hurdling, you hope that they can be smart, so we'll see how he goes.

Stronger race but he's always been smart

13:05 - Uhtred

Uhtred is a horse we've always liked, but he has been difficult to train and hasn't got to the track nearly as much as we would have liked. We have got a clear run at him so far this season and it was great to see him get off the mark over hurdles in good style in a maiden at Naas earlier this month. This is obviously a much stronger race, but he has always promised to be smart, so hopefully he'll rise to the occasion and acquit himself well.

Triple handed in weaker than usual Drinmore

13:35 - Fire Attack, Midnight Run and Global Equity

This probably isn't the strongest renewal of the Drinmore Novice Chase that we've ever seen, so we are happy to run a few in it and hope for the best.

Fire Attack is a horse that has always promised plenty, but he is a difficult ride that always tended to make things difficult for himself by refusing to settle. We changed tactics on him for his chasing debut at Wexford and were delighted with the results, with him making all under Shane Fitzgerald to run out the easy winner. Shane keeps the ride on him here and hopefully he can get another sweet tune out of him.

Midnight Run has yet to win in three starts over fences, but he was only a couple of lengths behind Gabynako on his seasonal return at Fairyhouse and we feel that entitles him to take his chance in this. Hopefully he produces a career-best effort and acquits himself well.

Global Equity made it second-time lucky over fences when winning at Galway last time, with her stamina winning the day for her after getting outpaced. This longer trip will suit and while this is a much stronger contest, we feel it is worth having a swing at with Grade 1 black type up for grabs.

In great form and deserves his chance

14:40 - Darasso

No. 2 Darasso (Fr) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: L. P. Dempsey

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Darasso had his big day when winning the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan last time. This is a much stronger race and in truth we are probably playing for place prize money at best, but he's in great form and has earned his place in the field, so we hope he runs a good race.

