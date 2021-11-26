To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newbury Racing Tips: Soaring Glory can go on improving

Racing at Newbury
Timeform's Adam Houghton runs the rule over Saturday's card at Newbury

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newbury on Saturday.

"Soaring Glory remains open to more improvement and these conditions clearly play to his strengths, so another bold bid is expected."

NAP: Soaring Glory could be a star hurdler

Soaring Glory - 14:25 Newbury

Soaring Glory resumed his progress to make a successful reappearance at Ascot four weeks ago, easily defying a 10 lb higher mark than when winning the Betfair Hurdle over this course and distance last season.

Held up in the early stages at Ascot, he was produced to lead before the last and just needed to be pushed out on the run-in to land the spoils by two and a half lengths.

This will be tougher following a further 6 lb rise in the weights, but Soaring Glory remains open to more improvement and these conditions clearly play to his strengths, so another bold bid is expected.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Masters Legacy

Masters Legacy - 13:50 Newbury

Masters Legacy showed improved form after seven months off to run out a brave winner at Chepstow last time, looking a useful prospect once again after disappointing on his final two starts of last season.

He only won by a head at Chepstow, but the official winning margin arguably doesn't do his superiority justice as he did well to get up close home after being outpaced at a crucial stage of the race.

Crucially, Masters Legacy is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet, particularly now stepping up to two and a half miles for the first time in his career.

EACH-WAY: Don't rule out Danny Whizzbang

Danny Whizzbang - 15:00 Newbury

Danny Whizzbang was totally out of sorts in four starts last season, but he could be well handicapped here if bouncing back to the useful form he showed as a novice.

He won a Grade 2 at this meeting back in 2019 and a strict interpretation of that form suggests a BHA mark of 135 is workable, particularly if the application of a first-time visor has the desired effect.

It's also possible that a change of scenery could cause an upturn in his fortunes. Danny Whizzbang moved during the summer from Paul Nicholls to Milton Harris, who has his small team in red-hot form this season.


Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Soaring Glory @ 2.01/1 in the 14:25 Newbury
Next Best - Back Masters Legacy @ 5.59/2 in the 13:50 Newbury
Each-Way - Back Danny Whizzbang @ 21.020/1 in the 15:00 Newbury

Newbury 27th Nov (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 November, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Calva Dauge
Lecales Article
Glory And Fortune
Masters Legacy
Chtibello
Earlofthecotswolds
Black Mischief
Dorking Boy
Boreham Bill
Fred
Annsam
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newbury 27th Nov (2m Listed Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 November, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Soaring Glory
Gowel Road
Captain Morgs
Onemorefortheroad
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newbury 27th Nov (3m2f Grd3 Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 November, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ontheropes
Fiddlerontheroof
Eklat De Rire
Enrilo
Kittys Light
Cloth Cap
Demachine
Remastered
Copperhead
Potterman
Annamix
Brahma Bull
Canelo
Brave Eagle
The Hollow Ginge
Danny Whizzbang
Cloudy Glen
Fortescue
Mister Malarky
Full Back
One More Fleurie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips