Newbury Racing Tips: Soaring Glory can go on improving
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newbury on Saturday.
"Soaring Glory remains open to more improvement and these conditions clearly play to his strengths, so another bold bid is expected."
NAP: Soaring Glory could be a star hurdler
Soaring Glory resumed his progress to make a successful reappearance at Ascot four weeks ago, easily defying a 10 lb higher mark than when winning the Betfair Hurdle over this course and distance last season.
Held up in the early stages at Ascot, he was produced to lead before the last and just needed to be pushed out on the run-in to land the spoils by two and a half lengths.
This will be tougher following a further 6 lb rise in the weights, but Soaring Glory remains open to more improvement and these conditions clearly play to his strengths, so another bold bid is expected.
NEXT BEST: More to come from Masters Legacy
Masters Legacy - 13:50 Newbury
Masters Legacy showed improved form after seven months off to run out a brave winner at Chepstow last time, looking a useful prospect once again after disappointing on his final two starts of last season.
He only won by a head at Chepstow, but the official winning margin arguably doesn't do his superiority justice as he did well to get up close home after being outpaced at a crucial stage of the race.
Crucially, Masters Legacy is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet, particularly now stepping up to two and a half miles for the first time in his career.
EACH-WAY: Don't rule out Danny Whizzbang
Danny Whizzbang - 15:00 Newbury
Danny Whizzbang was totally out of sorts in four starts last season, but he could be well handicapped here if bouncing back to the useful form he showed as a novice.
He won a Grade 2 at this meeting back in 2019 and a strict interpretation of that form suggests a BHA mark of 135 is workable, particularly if the application of a first-time visor has the desired effect.
It's also possible that a change of scenery could cause an upturn in his fortunes. Danny Whizzbang moved during the summer from Paul Nicholls to Milton Harris, who has his small team in red-hot form this season.
