Horse Racing Tips: Best best and ambassador insight on Saturday

Paul Nicholls: Some big chances at Sandown on Saturday with Frodon the pick

The curtain comes down on the National Hunt season at Sandown on Saturday and Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls think he has a chance of signing off with a few winners.

Paul says: "Frodon ran a cracker out in front in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham before weakening late on. This is a more suitable trip for Frodon and it's a bonus that Bryony Frost is fit to ride him after time off following a nasty fall in the Grand National. Although he did have a hard race at Cheltenham he has had 36 days to get over it and that was his only race since winning the King George V1 at Christmas. He continues to work with all his usual enthusiasm."

No. 1 Frodon (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Best Chance: Frodon - 14:30. "I fancy several of ours to run big races and Frodon looks the pick of them."

Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Bob one last time as jumps season ends

Tony Calvin's prime focus is also Sandown where he has a few value bets as well as one at Haydock making its debut for a new yard.

Tony says: "I make no excuses for staying loyal to Bob Mahler. I have sided with him a couple of times this season, and it is fair to say he has had a season to forget, failing to complete in four of his six starts and not getting within 25 lengths of the winner in the other two.

"But the bare facts belie the hidden promise. Well, I hope they do anyway."

No. 15 Bob Mahler (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 132

Ryan Moore: Law Of One has a good chance at Doncaster

On the Flat Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides a promising quartet at Doncaster on Saturday. At least one should be in with a chance of winning as he explains in his exclusive column.

Ryan says: "Another race to have cut up and I like to think that Law Of One has a good chance of winning this handicap. He rounded off last season with a wide-margin novice success at Wolverhampton from a dual subsequent winner, after which he went up 4lb, but he has been showing up pretty well at home and this looks a good starting spot for this half-brother to the high-class Cloth Of Stars."

No. 4 (5) Law Of One (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 82

Joseph O'Brien: Arthurian Fame looks in great shape ahead of Limerick outing

Joseph O'Brien has seven runners at Limerick on Saturday with some of his best chances coming in the middle of the card. Get his exclusive views on them all...

Joseph says: "Arthurian Fame has been a great horse for the Blackrock Racing Syndicate, winning twice on the Flat and twice over hurdles. We gave him a good break over the winter and he looks in great order now. He'll come on from whatever he does, but I'd be hopeful that he might show up well."