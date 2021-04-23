To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryan Moore: Law Of One has a good chance at Doncaster on Saturday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore
Ryan rides four at Doncaster on Saturday and at least one is in with a chance

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides a promising quartet at Doncaster on Saturday and at least one should be in with a chance of winning as he explains in his exclusive column...

18:30 - Law Of One

Doncaster

Much to recommend him on paper

16:45 - Armor

The stable have had two-year-old winners and this colt has a lot to recommend him on paper, being by No Nay Never out of a fair 1m winner. Other than that, I don't know a lot more at the moment.

Fair chance in a small filed

17:55 - Fierospeed

He finished third on his debut on turf at Haydock but his recent progress has come on the all-weather, going up 6lb for a brace of recent wins. He still looks on a fair enough mark though, so he clearly has a good chance in another small field.

Must have a good chance

18:30 - Law Of One

Another race to have cut up and I like to think that Law Of One has a good chance of winning this handicap. He rounded off last season with a wide-margin novice success at Wolverhampton from a dual subsequent winner, after which he went up 4lb, but he has been showing up pretty well at home and this looks a good starting spot for this half-brother to the high-class Cloth Of Stars.

Running well but can he handle step up?

19:00 - Fairmac

He looks to have been running well enough of late to give him every chance here. That said, the step up in trip is a question mark given his pedigree, but he got 1m2f well enough here last time.

