- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 82
Ryan Moore: Law Of One has a good chance at Doncaster on Saturday
Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides a promising quartet at Doncaster on Saturday and at least one should be in with a chance of winning as he explains in his exclusive column...
"He rounded off last season with a wide-margin novice success at Wolverhampton from a dual subsequent winner, after which he went up 4lb, but he has been showing up pretty well at home and this looks a good starting spot for this half-brother to the high-class Cloth Of Stars."
Doncaster
Much to recommend him on paper
The stable have had two-year-old winners and this colt has a lot to recommend him on paper, being by No Nay Never out of a fair 1m winner. Other than that, I don't know a lot more at the moment.
Fair chance in a small filed
He finished third on his debut on turf at Haydock but his recent progress has come on the all-weather, going up 6lb for a brace of recent wins. He still looks on a fair enough mark though, so he clearly has a good chance in another small field.
Must have a good chance
Another race to have cut up and I like to think that Law Of One has a good chance of winning this handicap. He rounded off last season with a wide-margin novice success at Wolverhampton from a dual subsequent winner, after which he went up 4lb, but he has been showing up pretty well at home and this looks a good starting spot for this half-brother to the high-class Cloth Of Stars.
Running well but can he handle step up?
He looks to have been running well enough of late to give him every chance here. That said, the step up in trip is a question mark given his pedigree, but he got 1m2f well enough here last time.
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Doncaster 24th Apr (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 24 April, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Law Of One
|Squelch
|Sweet Celebration
|A Star Above
|Byron Hill
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today