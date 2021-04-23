Ryan Moore: Law Of One has a good chance at Doncaster on Saturday

Doncaster

Much to recommend him on paper

16:45 - Armor

The stable have had two-year-old winners and this colt has a lot to recommend him on paper, being by No Nay Never out of a fair 1m winner. Other than that, I don't know a lot more at the moment.

Fair chance in a small filed

17:55 - Fierospeed

He finished third on his debut on turf at Haydock but his recent progress has come on the all-weather, going up 6lb for a brace of recent wins. He still looks on a fair enough mark though, so he clearly has a good chance in another small field.

Must have a good chance

18:30 - Law Of One

Another race to have cut up and I like to think that Law Of One has a good chance of winning this handicap. He rounded off last season with a wide-margin novice success at Wolverhampton from a dual subsequent winner, after which he went up 4lb, but he has been showing up pretty well at home and this looks a good starting spot for this half-brother to the high-class Cloth Of Stars.

No. 4 (5) Law Of One (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 82

Running well but can he handle step up?

19:00 - Fairmac

He looks to have been running well enough of late to give him every chance here. That said, the step up in trip is a question mark given his pedigree, but he got 1m2f well enough here last time.