Joseph O'Brien: Arthurian Fame looks in great shape ahead of Limerick outing

Better than debut but may need the run

13:15 - Baldomero

Baldomero got upset in the stalls on his debut at Dundalk in October and didn't give his running. We think he is a lot better than he showed there, but he can be expected to need the run on his return to action.

Up against it

13:45 - Albedo

Albedo has shown a little bit of promise in both her starts, but this looks a strong maiden and she looks up against it.

Shackleton the pick of our pair

14:20 - Shackleton Hero and Jo March

No. 13 (15) Shackleton Hero (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 1.68 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 79

Shackleton Hero won at Dundalk in February and seemed to struggle on the testing ground at the Curragh last time. This sounder surface will be a help to him and it wouldn't surprise if he bounced back and ran a solid race.

Jo March showed promise on her debut, but didn't build on it in two subsequent starts. Entering handicap company and stepping up in trip will hopefully be helps to her, but it would be hard to be confident in her chance until she shows more sparkle on the track.

She has been working well

14:55 - Mazara

Mazara ran very well in her two starts for Dermot Weld back in 2019, but had some injury issues after that. She was bought at Goffs in December and sent to me. She has been working well in recent weeks and is ready to start off. She would have a good chance on her best form and hopefully we can get her back to that sort of level after her long absence.

Great to have Outlaws back while Fame looks in great order

15:30 - Band Of Outlaws and Arthurian Fame

Band Of Outlaws gave us our first Cheltenham Festival winner back in 2019 and went on to finish a very good third in the Galway Hurdle later that year, but he picked up an injury soon after and it's been a long road back with him. It will be great to get back to the races and we won't be burdening him with any big expectations on his return.

No. 3 (11) Arthurian Fame (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Sheehy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 94

Arthurian Fame has been a great horse for the Blackrock Racing Syndicate, winning twice on the Flat and twice over hurdles. We gave him a good break over the winter and he looks in great order now. He'll come on from whatever he does, but I'd be hopeful that he might show up well.