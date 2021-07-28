Goodwood and Galway Cheat Sheet: Thursday's tips and insight in one place

Ryan Moore: Wordsworth the one to beat at Goodwood on Thursday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has four rides at Goodwood on Thursday and his first, in the 15:00, may well be his best chance of a winner.

Ryan says: "I don't think you can readily rule out any of these, so it's a competitive Group 3, albeit one lacking a stand-out. That said, I think my mount Wordsworth is the one to beat in here, even if Sir Lucan got the better of him the last time they met at Navan back in May.

"Wordsworth has clearly improved since then, being placed in Group 1 company on his last two starts, and his Grand Prix De Paris second last time came in testing ground. Yes, looking at the race, I do think he is the most likely winner."

No. 8 (4) Wordsworth (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 111

Thursday Racing Tips: Joan of Arc leads trio to back at Goodwood

Mark Milligan recommends a bet for the Nassau Stakes on Thursday at Goodwood as well as one in the opener and a runner that is being underestimated in the betting.

Mark says: "Aidan O'Brien's Joan Of Arc has come a long way in a short space of time having only broken her maiden at the start of this season.

"Narrowly beaten by Empress Josephine in the Irish 1000 Guineas on her penultimate start, this daughter of Galileo got her Group 1 success when taking the French Oaks by three quarters of a length from Andre Fabre's Philomene last time. Always close up, she showed a great attitude and found plenty for pressure to get on top in the last 50 yards or of that contest.

"Joan Of Arc appears an improved model for the step up to this trip and I'd expect her to reverse form with stable companion Empress Josephine from their Irish 1000 Guineas meeting.

"Along with Joan Of Arc, Zeyaadah is another that appears on the upgrade, though she'll need to take a further step forward from her Newcastle win last time if she's to prove good enough in this company.

No. 4 (4) Joan Of Arc (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 111

"While the likes of Audarya and Lady Bowthorpe currently possess the best form, they're not a million miles ahead of Joan Of Arc, and with a handy weight-for-age allowance, O'Brien's progressive young filly is worth backing to improve past that duo."

Nassau Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday and pick out their 1-2-3...

Timeform say: "(Audarya is a ) very smart mare who made significant progress during the second half of last season, culminating with a pair of Group 1 wins in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville and Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf at Keeneland.

"Shaped encouragingly after seven months off when beaten three quarters of a length into second behind Love in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, challenging in the closing stages though always looking held. Entitled to strip fitter here and looks sure to mount another bold bid."

No. 1 (6) Audarya (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 117

Galway Festival Tips: Kevin Blake expects a Gentleman to prevail in Galway Hurdle

The Galway Hurdle is the big race on day four of the Galway Summer Festival and Kevin Blake has two tips to consider on the card.

Kevin says: "The one I'm siding with is a horse that I've been keen on for quite some time, the Emmet Mullins-trained Cape Gentleman. The five-year-old was a smart stayer on the Flat, winning the Irish Cesarewitch last season and running well in the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot off a mark of 100 last time.

No. 11 Cape Gentleman (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 140

"While Cape Gentleman clearly stays well on the Flat, his strong-travelling and slick-jumping style suggest that he might prove best around the minimum trip over hurdles. This theory is supported by the fact that he produced his best effort yet over hurdles when dropped to the minimum trip to win the Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton in February.

"Returning to this well-run two miles might well bring about more improvement. He looks fairly treated off a mark of 140 and he is my selection."

Joseph O'Brien: Six chances on Galway Hurdle day and a quintet of runners in new Racing League

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has 11 runners in action across the Galway Festival and inaugural Racing League meeting on Thursday.

Joseph says: "The Galway Hurdle is a very special race and we always try to be well represented in it. We have three runners in it this year and the first one to talk about is Winner Takes Itall.

"He is a horse that has taken time to settle down, but he has become more relaxed over time and won a win-in-you're-in qualifier for this race at Bellewstown last time. He gets in off a very low weight here and he seems to be progressing, but he would prefer a sound surface and the rain is a negative for him."