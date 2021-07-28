Ryan Moore: Wordsworth the one to beat at Goodwood on Thursday

The most likely winner

15:00 - Wordsworth

I don't think you can readily rule out any of these, so it's a competitive Group 3, albeit one lacking a stand-out. That said, I think my mount Wordsworth is the one to beat in here, even if Sir Lucan got the better of him the last time they met at Navan back in May.

Wordsworth has clearly improved since then, being placed in Group 1 company on his last two starts, and his Grand Prix De Paris second last time came in testing ground. Yes, looking at the race, I do think he is the most likely winner.

No. 8 (4) Wordsworth (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 111

Has a shot if she improves

15:35 - Joan Of Arc

Only a short-head separated our fillies in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, so clearly there is very little between them at their best. Empress Josephine clearly wasn't on top form in the Coronation last time but Joan Of Arc was, winning the French Oaks in pretty emphatic fashion.

Both will handle the ground and stay the trip, so clearly they both have a shot. But they do need to improve to beat the older horses Audarya and Lady Bowthorpe, even if the three-year-olds get a very handy 9lb.

Hoping for third win off fair mark

16:10 - Adjuvant

A winner at Chester on his debut, he improved a good deal when winning a Salisbury novice under a penalty last time. The Salisbury win came with a bit of ease in the ground and I think an opening mark of 85 looks fair, if not too generous. Hopefully, the draw in one proves to be okay, but we will see.

Good starting point for Unknown quantity

16:45 - Vintage Fashion

I know nothing of her at the moment but she is a well-related Iffraaq filly for whom 7f looks a good starting point.