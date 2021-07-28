Nassau Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Nassau Stakes

15:35 Goodwood, Thursday

Live on ITV

1. Audarya (James Fanshawe/William Buick)

Very smart mare who made significant progress during the second half of last season, culminating with a pair of Group 1 wins in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville and Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf at Keeneland. Shaped encouragingly after seven months off when beaten three quarters of a length into second behind Love in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, challenging in the closing stages though always looking held. Entitled to strip fitter here and looks sure to mount another bold bid.

No. 1 (6) Audarya (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.86 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 117

2. Lady Bowthorpe (William Jarvis/Kieran Shoemark)

Likeable sort who has continued to give a good account since making a winning reappearance in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket in May. Hit the frame on all three subsequent starts in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury (beaten one and a half lengths into second behind Palace Pier) in May, Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot (beaten two and a half lengths into second behind Indie Angel) in June and Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket (beaten a length into fourth behind Snow Lantern) in July. Yet to race beyond 9f but shapes as if she'll stay.

No. 2 (5) Lady Bowthorpe SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: William Jarvis

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 117

3. Empress Josephine (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/Frankie Dettori)

Well-bred filly who won a maiden at Naas in March and the Irish 1000 Guineas at the Curragh (by a short head from Joan of Arc) in May. Not in the same form when well held in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, weakening entering the final furlong. It would be folly to rule out further progress after just five starts, though, especially now tackling 1¼m for the first time.

4. Joan of Arc (Aidan O'Brien, Ireland/Ryan Moore)

Impeccably-bred filly who won a maiden at the Curragh in March and the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in May. Suffered a narrow defeat in the Irish 1000 Guineas back at the Curragh in May before resuming ways in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly (by three quarters of a length from Philomene) last time, responding well to lead in the last 50 yards. Still unexposed at the trip and shouldn't be underestimated with more improvement on the cards.

No. 4 (4) Joan Of Arc (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 111

5. Technique (Martyn Meade/Tom Marquand)

Disappointed a couple of times on soft ground after posting a promising second in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April, but got back on track when runner-up to Zeyaadah in listed company at Newcastle last month. Was only collared close home at Newcastle and beaten by a head, but the winner scored with a bit in hand. Hard to see her reversing the form.

6. Zeyaadah (Roger Varian/Jim Crowley)

Useful filly who was unbeaten in three starts as a two-year-old and proved better than ever after six months off when beaten a length into second behind Dubai Fountain (who received 3 lb) in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester in May. Bounced back from a below-par effort in the Oaks when resuming winning ways in a listed race at Newcastle last time, beating Technique by a head in ready fashion. May yet have more to offer but others make more appeal.

