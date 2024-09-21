Free Bet Streak on the Betfair Exchange: How to get involved and can you take on our racing tipsters?

This Saturday Betfair are offering you the chance to start a free bet streak by placing a £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange.

Even if that first bet loses, you will be credited with a £10 free bet to begin your streak. For every winning £10 bet you have for the next seven days on the Befair Exchange we will credit you with another tenner to keep that streak going.

We have collated some of the best tips from our horse racing tipsters to inspire you to get your streak underway by placing your qualifying bet on any sport on Saturday 21 September, but before we get into those, let us take you through how to get involved.

How does Betfair's Free Bet Streak offer work?

Opt-in on the Betfair Exchange promo page or bet banners on the Exchange homepage Place a £10 bet on any sport on the Exchange on Saturday 21 September. Your first cash bet will qualify for the offer. When your qualifying bet settles (as a winner or loser), you will be credited with a £10 free bet on the Exchange within 24 hours. Your Free Bet Streak begins with your first £10 free bet, to use on any Exchange market (minimum odds apply). The way to keep the streak going is to keep on winning. If your free bet wins, you will earn another £10 free bet, alongside your winning returns. If you lose, your streak is over. You will continue to receive another free bet every time your free bet settles as a winner for a maximum of 7 days after the initial free bet has been awarded.

For more details, what bets qualify on who is eligible to take part, head to our T&Cs page here.

Saturday horse racing tips from our leading tipsters

Trainer Adrian Keatley knows what it takes to win the Ayr Silver Cup and Wobwobwob was a winner for the stable 12 months ago in the race - and he broke a losing sequence in that to justify his 9/25.50 price that day.

Keatley's Roberto Caro is a different proposition with a wholly contrasting profile as a lightly-raced handicapper and has won a couple of races this term.

He won his debut for the yard earlier this summer bagging the rail at Thirsk and was subsequently pitched into a fairly decent handicap on his next run at Haydock where he finished fifth.

Trilby won it over on the far rail at Haydock, and there looked to be an advantage that day on being pinned over that side, and while Roberto Caro was a little away from that melee and posse, he stayed on pretty nicely on ground that Timeform labelled as officially firm - which was probably too quick for him.

It was soft at Carlisle on his latest start and it looked hard work in the conditions with a pedestrian final furlong of over 14 seconds, but I liked his strength in the finish and I can see Ayr's long straight suiting him well.

He's certainly progressive and while he has a soft ground win to his name, he did score on good ground at Thirsk and has the sort of profile I like for these Ayr 6f races as he has form at 7f and winning form too when scoring on debut for Ollie Sangster.

He's 10/111.00 and we also have the six places on the Sportsbook. I suspect he might drift a little too.

It's also worth noting Keatley's excellent record at Ayr - he's 17% win and 31% placed from 114 runners."

Recommended Bet Back Roberto Caro EW in the 14:25 Ayr EXC 13.5

The William Haggas-trained Sky Majesty created a big impression when winning on debut and I'm hoping she can take the step up in class in her stride and follow up in the 5f Group 3 Firth of Clyde Stakes.

This is rarely the deepest of pattern races, but it has drawn a competitive field, with plenty that can be given chances.

Although Sky Majesty only won by a nose on debut, she did so without Tom Marquand having to get too serious and that form was franked when the runner-up came out and won won next time.

A 150,000 guineas daughter of Blue Point, she's bred to be sharp and also has plenty of winners in her pedigree.

I expect her to improve markedly on that debut effort and take all the beating.

Of the opposition, previous listed winner Englemere may prove the thoughest nut to crack, though it's worth noting she'll be making eighth start of her career to date and may not have too much more in the way of improvement.

Irish raider Town And Country is also respected from the yard of Henry de Bromhead.

She took a big step forward from debut when winning at Navan last time and any further improvement should see her right on the premises.

Recommended Bet Back Sky Majesty in the 15:00 Ayr EXC 5.1

The one that I landed on is the John & Thady Gosden-trained Mostabshir. The four-year-old son of Dark Angel is a fascinating character to study. He made the perfect start to his career when making a winning debut at Kempton in November 2022. It was notable as the debut strike rate of progeny of Dark Angel isn't nearly as high as one would expect it to be for a top-class sire of sprinter/milers.

We have seen enough of his progeny over the last decade or so to know that the reason for this is that they are in the main quite slow learners. How this translates into a useful tool for assessing his progeny is that higher-than-average run-to-run improvement can be modelled in for them in the opening starts of their career. In a case like this where one of them is good enough to bolt up in a smart maiden on debut, it usually points to them very much being stakes class. However, it can also be a negative in the short term, as having enough ability to win on debut despite a lack of mental know how is one thing, but then being thrust into stakes company on their second start can sometimes be too much too soon for them.

There certainly seemed to be an element of this with Mostabshir in his second season, as he competed in stakes company in four of his next five starts, including such lofty company as the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, and it all seemed to be a bit too much for him at that stage of his career.

Gelded and given a break by his connections, he has been campaigned like a horse that his connections feel can win a big handicap off his mark. He has ran well in a sequence of valuable seven-furlong handicaps including when shaping well for a long way when fourth in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. However, it was the drop to six furlongs for the first time that looked to really spark him to life in the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood last time.

Considering just how sharp a test of speed that race represents at the trip, Mostabshir acquitted himself very well to finish fourth. It is fair to say that he was on the right part of the track following the eventual winner, but there is every chance that first run at the trip will sharpen him and better arm him for this race. It wouldn't at all surprise if he can start to deliver on the abundant promise of his early starts now that he has dropped to sprinting. If he can win the Ayr Gold Cup, that would be a fair start.

Recommended Bet Back Mostabshir to win the 15:35 Ayr Gold Cup EXC 13.0

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips...