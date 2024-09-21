ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a trio to back on Ayr Gold Cup Day

Mark retains faith in Enfjaar

Haggas juvenile to take Group 3

He has an each-way fancy in the big race

I put Enfjaar up in this column on the final day of York's Ebor meeting when he contested the Group 3 Strensall Stakes and, on the face of it, he proved a bit disappointing.

However, his profile had been on very much an upward curve prior to that and he wasn't exactly seen to best effect on the back of a wide trip.

I'm hoping he can bounce back to form eased a little in grade in this 1m 2f listed contest.

Enfjaar has won twice this season, on his comeback run at Chelmsford in June before going on to put in a highly impressive performance in the John Smith's Cup at York in July.

Roger Varian's charge also shaped best when second at Glorious Goodwood prior to his most recent York effort and I've had him on my radar as one who should prove better than a handicapper for some time now.

He does have to reverse form with Phantom Flight from last time but I'm hopeful he can do that with a better trip this time around.

Recommended Bet Back Enfjaar in the 13:50 Ayr SBK 3/1

The William Haggas-trained Sky Majesty created a big impression when winning on debut and I'm hoping she can take the step up in class in her stride and follow up in the 5f Group 3 Firth of Clyde Stakes.

This is rarely the deepest of pattern races, but it has drawn a competitive field, with plenty that can be given chances.

Although Sky Majesty only won by a nose on debut, she did so without Tom Marquand having to get too serious and that form was franked when the runner-up came out and won won next time.

A 150,000 guineas daughter of Blue Point, she's bred to be sharp and also has plenty of winners in her pedigree.

I expect her to improve markedly on that debut effort and take all the beating.

Of the opposition, previous listed winner Englemere may prove the thoughest nut to crack, though it's worth noting she'll be making eighth start of her career to date and may not have too much more in the way of improvement.

Irish raider Town And Country is also respected from the yard of Henry de Bromhead.

She took a big step forward from debut when winning at Navan last time and any further improvement should see her right on the premises.

Recommended Bet Back Sky Majesty in the 15:00 Ayr SBK 9/2

The 6f Ayr Gold Cup is undoubtedly one of the trickiest puzzles to solve in the whole of the flat racing calendar, but at least we have six places to go at on the Sportsbook, which gives us a fighting chance of at least getting one in the frame.

The favourite American Affair has been highly progressive for the Jim Goldie stable, and the yard targets this local meeting with all their firepower every year.

He proved better than ever when winning the Portland at Doncaster next week and a 5lb penalty may not stop him if he rocks up here in the same sort of form.

However, there's little juice in his current price and I'm siding with Rohaan, a former Group winner who has become a seriously well handicapped horse this season.

He doesn't win all that often nowadays and seems to have been around forever, but it's worth noting he's still only a six-year-old and didn't get the best shot at things at Ascot last time in something of a tactical affair.

He'll get a much stronger gallop this time around and should be finishing off best of all with anything in the way of a sound pace to aim at.

David Evans' gelding took an Ascot handicap last October from a mark of 102 and now gets to race off 96.

Rohaan's proven ability in big-field sprints is also a bonus and I'm confident he'll give us a good run for our money.