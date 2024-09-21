Ryan Moore Saturday Newbury Rides: Fingers crossed that Richard and Richard have good days at Newbury

Two good chances for Richard Hughes in very open races

Well-bred Richard Hannon 2yo's should give good accounts

Improving Amphius has some decent form lines

She is a progressive sprinter who won nicely for me and Richard (Hughes) over 5F at Newmarket's July meeting. She then followed up in a Listed contest at Deauville over 6F before stepping back to the minimum trip in a Group 3 contest at Longchamp where she ran very well to be beaten just under a length in sixth place.

She remains in Group 3 company today being backed up quickly where she meets some experienced sprinters, but we know she loves the minimum trip and 5F at Newbury should suit her well. I'm sure she'll run well again and hopefully that will be good enough to go close in this competitive race.

This is a fiercely competitive Class 2 handicap, which you would expect for the decent prize money on offer, and I'm hoping that Richard will have a good day as I ride for him again on the lightly-raced Whip Cracker. This is the first time I will have sat on him but you can see that he has ability judged on his second in the Listed Fielden Stakes back in April.

He was well beaten in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last time but hopefully the break has freshened him up and we will see him at his best at Newbury. After just five career starts he is entitled to still be improving so I'm hopeful of a decent run in another open race.

I ride Stem over 7F for Richard (Hannon) in this one and he makes his debut for the yard. He is well bred son of Calyx that cost €120,000 as a two-year-old and he should enjoy today's trip starting off his career. He takes on some rivals that have the advantage of a run already in their careers but most of the field is very much unknown. It will be interesting to see how he fairs in this company on debut.

I have another ride for Richard - let's hope both Richards have great days - and he was a good second on debut at Kempton behind The Final Raven who runs in the 15:50 on the same card. He was a 50/151.00 shot that day and hopefully he can improve for that first racecourse experience on Saturday.

He moves from the all-weather to his first start on turf and being a son of No Nay Never should handle the good to soft conditions well. A Newbury maiden is always very difficult though with some potentially smart horses to come from the race.

I ride Amphius in the 20-runner Class 3 Handicap over 7f and he has been progressive throughout his career finishing fourth behind the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes winner Economics on debut back in April at Newbury. He then went to Doncaster and finished a close second behind Indelible for the same connections and has gone on to run two more credible races in defeat at Windsor and Kempton.

He got off the mark last time at Beverley when dropping to 7.5F in impressive style and going back into a handicap on Saturday hopefully he is on a workable mark off 91. Harry Charlton is in great form at the moment, and I am looking forward to riding him dropping down to 7F.

Timeform Verdict

One More - 16:25 Newbury

There are some well-bred juveniles from strong stables starting out in this seven-furlong novice, but One More, Ryan Moore's mount here, shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on debut at Kempton and that experience should be an advantage.

One More was slowly into stride but he travelled well and did some good late work to grab second close home. He's a scopey sort who should progress with racing and he looks the one to beat here.

