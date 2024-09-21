Horse Racing Tips: Room Service to deliver an Ayr Saturday 142/1 each-way double

Keatley has a good record at Ayr and can land another Silver

Room Service primed for a big run off 105

Alan Dudman plays the each-way angle at Ayr with six places on the Sportsbook

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Ryan Moore Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides the progressive sprinter No Half Measures in the opening race at Newbury this afternoon, and if you fancy her chances of running well then you can back her at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 4/61.67, to finish in the top five

She's won two of her last three races and was beaten less than a length on her last start in similar company, so to take advantage of today's Superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back No Half Measures to Finish Top 5 in 13:30 Newbury SBK 1/1

Listen to this week's Racing Only Bettor for more tips...

Trainer Adrian Keatley knows what it takes to win the Ayr Silver Cup and Wobwobwob was a winner for the stable 12 months ago in the race - and he broke a losing sequence in that to justify his 9/25.50 price that day.

Keatley's Roberto Caro is a different proposition with a wholly contrasting profile as a lightly-raced handicapper and has won a couple of races this term.

He won his debut for the yard earlier this summer bagging the rail at Thirsk and was subsequently pitched into a fairly decent handicap on his next run at Haydock where he finished fifth.

Trilby won it over on the far rail at Haydock, and there looked to be an advantage that day on being pinned over that side, and while Roberto Caro was a little away from that melee and posse, he stayed on pretty nicely on ground that Timeform labelled as officially firm - which was probably too quick for him.

It was soft at Carlisle on his latest start and it looked hard work in the conditions with a pedestrian final furlong of over 14 seconds, but I liked his strength in the finish and I can see Ayr's long straight suiting him well.

He's certainly progressive and while he has a soft ground win to his name, he did score on good ground at Thirsk and has the sort of profile I like for these Ayr 6f races as he has form at 7f and winning form too when scoring on debut for Ollie Sangster.

He's 10/111.00 and we also have the six places on the Sportsbook. I suspect he might drift a little too.

It's also worth noting Keatley's excellent record at Ayr - he's 17% win and 31% placed from 114 runners.

Recommended Bet Back Roberto Caro EW in the 14:25 Ayr SBK 10/1

I tipped Room Service in my Antepost column earlier this week at 14s, so I'm fairly pleased with the position going into Saturday for the Ayr Gold Cup.

At the stage of penning the article, the draw was unknown, and while it still is (it will ever be thus), I tend to be happier with an extreme - either very high or very low, and we've got another box ticked with Room Service in 22.

He ran in the Greenham Stakes over 7f earlier in the season, so connections must have thought a bit of him at that early stage and was sent off a 6/17.00 runner. He was held up and well beaten into seventh, although only 4L down.

Elite Status was far too good for him in the Listed Carnavon Stakes on his next start, but sent handicapping on his most recent run, he justified his short price to win at Pontefract in a 0-105 with a little to spare too.

The stiff 6f suited, as did the fast pace, and he'll get that in superabundance at Ayr, and with Kevin Ryan successful in the Ayr Gold Cup in recent seasons with Bielsa and Brando he's a big contender off a mark of 105. He looked a potential Pattern performer as a 2yo when landing a big pot in a valuable sales' race at Doncaster, and the big field on that occasion didn't trouble him one bit as he shot away.

He's had a chance to freshen up too since the Pontefract win in July and with wind surgery too - he could be a 3yo on the up.

Recommended Bet Back Room Service EW in the 15:35 Ayr SBK 12/1