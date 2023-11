A Ffos Las NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ffos Las NAP - 15:00 - Back Ideallko

No. 7 Ideallko (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 80

Ideallko has won his last two starts over fences in good style, first getting off the mark over this course and distance and then defying a 7 lb penalty to follow up at Plumpton.

He was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, quickening to lead two out and always doing enough from there to land the spoils by four and a half lengths in decisive fashion.

This will be tougher following a further 7 lb rise in the weights, but a BHA mark of 80 probably still underestimates the ability of Ideallko, very much the type to go on improving now that he's found the winning habit in this new discipline.

Back Ideallko @ 2.757/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ffos Las Next Best - 13:50 - Back Pyffo

No. 6 Pyffo (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Pyffo showed fairly useful form in three starts in bumpers and his hurdling debut at Ludlow last month wasn't devoid of promise, leaving the impression he'd be sharper with the run under his belt after six months off.

The form of that runner-up finish (beaten seven and a half lengths) is still the best on offer in this line-up and Pyffo's experience might just give him the edge in what is likely to develop into a match with the hurdling newcomer The Jukebox Man, who reached a similar level in bumpers but lacks the race fitness and know-how of the selection.

Back Pyffo @ 2.56/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ffos Las Each-Way - 14:25 - Back Balkardy

No. 7 Balkardy (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Isabel Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 110

Balkardy was a prolific winner over fences in the spring of 2022 and the way he shaped when returning from 15 months off at Newton Abbot last time suggests he retains all his ability, bettering his previous hurdles form by some way.

Beaten just a neck there having been edged out near the finish, Balkardy is still only six and should remain if competitive from a 3 lb higher mark if building on that run for Evan Williams, who has a good record in this race in recent years (successful in 2017 and 2021).

Back Balkardy @ 5.04/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

