A Sandown NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Sandown NAP - 14:15 - Back In The Air

No. 6 In The Air (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 124

In The Air was no match for a smart prospect on his chasing debut at Huntingdon a couple of weeks ago, ultimately going down by three lengths, but he still shaped encouragingly after six months off in pulling clear of the rest.

There is likely to be better to come from him with the run under his belt and he displayed a sound jumping technique which should stand him in good stead at a track that can be a tough test of a novice.

Trained by Gary Moore, In The Air remains potentially well treated up 3 lb and should mount a bold bid to go one place better for a yard seeking its third success in this race since 2015.

Sandown Next Best - 13:05 - Back Henri The Second

No. 3 Henri The Second (Fr) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 130

Henri The Second achieved a useful level of form in five starts over hurdles last season, producing his best effort when winning a Grade 2 novice event at this course in December.

A well-made gelding, he's the type to take well to chasing and a breathing operation during the summer could eke out a bit more improvement.

A BHA mark of 130 looks a generous starting point to life in this sphere and Henri The Second should take plenty of beating for Paul Nicholls, who won this race 12 months ago with the smart Solo.

