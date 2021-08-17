Ebor Festival Day One Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wednesday at York

Kevin Blake: Two bets for Wednesday on the Knavesmire

It's one of Kevin Blake's favourite meetings of the year, and our resident tipster had two tips for the opening day of York's Ebor Festival, so here's a taste of what he says about one.

Kevin says: "While there are a couple of intriguing three-year-olds in the line-up, I'm veering towards the opposite end of the age spectrum in the shape of the wonderful veteran El Astronaute.

No. 3 (19) El Astronaute (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 27 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 102

"The eight-year-old isn't quite the 111-rated force he once was, but he showed that he can still be very competitive off a mark in the low-100s when a good second to Lord Riddiford at Goodwood on his penultimate start. That run deserves to be marked up, as he fared the best of the pace pushers and was picked off by one that was ridden much more quietly.

"His most recent run in a small-field conditions race at Hamilton just four days after his Goodwood run can be readily excused, as he raced on what may well have been an unfavoured part of the track and the run may just have come too soon for him.

"One of the keys to his chance in this contest is that he has shown a liking for York in the past, winning twice (including this race off a mark of 101 in 2018) and hitting the frame four times from 12 starts in highly-competitive company on the Knavesmire."

Ryan Moore: High hopes for a good run at York on Wednesday

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has two strong chances of riding a winner on day one of the Ebor Festival at York.

Ryan says: "High Definition was hampered early in the Irish Derby and never figured after that, but I think he is better judged on his Dante run when third, beaten 2L by the Irish Derby winner, Hurricane Lane. The Dante was obviously a good race and Hurricane Lane has gone on to win the Grand Prix de Paris after his Curragh victory, so the form stacks up. We know how High Definition acts around York and the trip will suit. I'm expecting a very good run.

No. 2 (1) High Definition (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

"There is plenty of depth in this race though and Kemari looks a worthy favourite following his one-and-a-half length defeat of Wordsworth in the Queens Vase at Royal Ascot."

Mark Milligan: Mohaafeth to make the step up

Mark Milligan previews day one of the York Ebor meeting and makes the case for his bet in the big race...

Mark says: "Well fancied for the Derby on the back of a facile success in listed company at Newmarket, Mohaafeth missed Epsom on account of the ground and was instead sent to the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot. Mohaafeth swept into the lead in the style of a genuine Group 1 performer, before just showing a quirk or two late on, though still had more than enough in hand to hold off Roman Empire.

"His most recent run - in a Group 2 over this C&D - was just a bit of a shambles and I'm more than happy to overlook it. His own pacemaker dawdled in front, while Mohaafeth sat a long way off that one in last, and then had to try to run down some quality horses who were quickening in front of him. That he managed to pick them up before flattening a bit late on is much to his credit, and I firmly believe this son of Frankel has a big one in him."

Timeform: Three best bets for Wednesday at York

Timeform pick out the three best bets on Day 1 of the Ebor Festival at York on Tuesday so read their views on their final pick of the afternoon.

Timeform say: "Arcadian Sunrise has improved in leaps and bounds over hurdles recently, winning a handicap at Punchestown and also another competitive event at Galway last time.

"He ran creditably on the Flat at the Curragh in between and, based on his hurdles form, he is potentially well treated back on the level from a mark of 90. Jamie Spencer is a positive booking and a big run is expected."