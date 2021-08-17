- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore: High hopes for a good run at York on Wednesday
Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has two strong chances of riding a winner on day one of the Ebor Festival at York. Read his exclusive views on them both...
"We know how High Definition acts around York and the trip will suit. I’m expecting a very good run."
Expect a very good run
We run three here but it's High Definition who I'll be riding. He was hampered early in the Irish Derby and never figured after that, but I think he is better judged on his Dante run when third, beaten 2L by the Irish Derby winner, Hurricane Lane. The Dante was obviously a good race and Hurricane Lane has gone on to win the Grand Prix de Paris after his Curragh victory, so the form stacks up. We know how High Definition acts around York and the trip will suit. I'm expecting a very good run.
On the two other runners, The Mediterranean was fourth to Hurricane Lane in the Grand Prix de Paris and that was a solid run having finished fourth to Alenquer in the Ascot the run before and I expect Sir Lucan to come forward from his Goodwood second to Ottoman Emperor as that was off the back of a 75 days break and he wears cheekpieces here for the first time. There is plenty of depth in this race though and Kemari looks a worthy favourite following his one-and-a-half length defeat of Wordsworth in the Queens Vase at Royal Ascot.
Talented filly can put disappointment behind her
It was very disappointing that St Marks Basilica couldn't run here but it's great to have a horse as talented as Love to take his spot. She is a filly with 5 Group Ones to her name at trips of 1m, 1m2f and 1m4f. We were all disappointed after the King George but that was a funny race and we go again here. She has course form having won the Yorkshire Oaks last season and she showed her versatility when making all in the Prince of Wales over 1m2f at Royal Ascot.
Mishriff is obviously a serious opponent and we have one-and-a-quarter lengths to make up on him from the King George running. The three-year-olds are also a very interesting bunch. Alenquer was a little unlucky when third in the Grand Prix de Paris behind Hurricane Lane. Mac Swiney should enjoy this drop back in trip, Alcohol Free ran a career best in the Sussex but the step up to 1m2f is a question mark for her.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
York 18th Aug (1m4f Grp2)Show Hide
Wednesday 18 August, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Kemari
|Sir Lucan
|High Definition
|Third Realm
|Yibir
|Youth Spirit
|The Mediterranean
|Scope
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today