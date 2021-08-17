Ryan Moore: High hopes for a good run at York on Wednesday

Expect a very good run

15:00 - High Definition

We run three here but it's High Definition who I'll be riding. He was hampered early in the Irish Derby and never figured after that, but I think he is better judged on his Dante run when third, beaten 2L by the Irish Derby winner, Hurricane Lane. The Dante was obviously a good race and Hurricane Lane has gone on to win the Grand Prix de Paris after his Curragh victory, so the form stacks up. We know how High Definition acts around York and the trip will suit. I'm expecting a very good run.

No. 2 (1) High Definition (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

On the two other runners, The Mediterranean was fourth to Hurricane Lane in the Grand Prix de Paris and that was a solid run having finished fourth to Alenquer in the Ascot the run before and I expect Sir Lucan to come forward from his Goodwood second to Ottoman Emperor as that was off the back of a 75 days break and he wears cheekpieces here for the first time. There is plenty of depth in this race though and Kemari looks a worthy favourite following his one-and-a-half length defeat of Wordsworth in the Queens Vase at Royal Ascot.

Talented filly can put disappointment behind her

15:35 - Love

It was very disappointing that St Marks Basilica couldn't run here but it's great to have a horse as talented as Love to take his spot. She is a filly with 5 Group Ones to her name at trips of 1m, 1m2f and 1m4f. We were all disappointed after the King George but that was a funny race and we go again here. She has course form having won the Yorkshire Oaks last season and she showed her versatility when making all in the Prince of Wales over 1m2f at Royal Ascot.

No. 3 (2) Love (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Mishriff is obviously a serious opponent and we have one-and-a-quarter lengths to make up on him from the King George running. The three-year-olds are also a very interesting bunch. Alenquer was a little unlucky when third in the Grand Prix de Paris behind Hurricane Lane. Mac Swiney should enjoy this drop back in trip, Alcohol Free ran a career best in the Sussex but the step up to 1m2f is a question mark for her.