York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

High Definition - 15:00 York

High Definition is yet to reach the heights connections were clearly expecting so far this year but he is a horse who remains with potential and is worth persevering with. He was never stronger than at the finish in the Dante at this track on his reappearance where he was said to need to run, and it is probably best to put a line through his run in the Irish Derby last time where he stumbled early in the race. This should be perfect for him and he is seemingly the pick of Ryan Moore.

No. 2 (1) High Definition (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Mishriff - 15:35 York

The late defection of ante-post favourite St Mark's Basilica leaves the door open for Mishriff who posted an excellent second to Derby winner Adayar in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last time. He has been a real money spinner for connections this year, winning the world's richest race, the Saudi Cup, and also the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan. The drop back to a mile and a quarter is a slight concern but he may have too much for these and can deservedly land a first domestic Group 1.

No. 2 (6) Mishriff (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Arcadian Sunrise - 16:10 York

Arcadian Sunrise has improved in leaps and bounds over hurdles recently, winning a handicap at Punchestown and also another competitive event at Galway last time. He ran creditably on the Flat at the Curragh in between and, based on his hurdles form, he is potentially well treated back on the level from a mark of 90. Jamie Spencer is a positive booking and a big run is expected.