Ebor Festival Day 4 Cheat Sheet: The best bets for Saturday

Kevin Blake: Return to shorter trip to harness Primo's potential

Kevin Blake has a strong fancy for the feature race but here's what he has to say about the 15:00...

Kevin says: "The story with Primo Bacio is that she is a free-going speed horse. She created an excellent impression when showing loads of pace to beat Creative Flair and Snow Lantern in the Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes over this course and distance back in May, but things haven't gone as smoothly for her in two subsequent starts over a mile.

"She has run very well on both occasions, namely in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket and the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, but on both occasions she has pulled harder than ideal and met with trouble in running. That she still finished on the tails of the main protagonists on both occasions says a lot for the level of talent she has and the key to fully harnessing it may well prove to be the return to this shorter trip.

"While she is up against some established seven-furlong specialists, the evidence so far this season suggests the three-year-old fillies she has been competing with are a particularly strong bunch and thus she should be well able to compete in this company. The faster the early pace, the better her chance."

Mark Milligan: Hamish laid out for the big one

Mark Milligan looks ahead to Europe's richest handicap and selects one that looks to have been specifically targeted for the race...

Mark says: "A winner of the Melrose on this card two years ago, he made an encouraging reappearance when fourth in the Group 2 Hardwicke at Royal Ascot before injury curtailed his season. Haggas has been the epitome of patience in getting this horse back and there is still plenty of mileage in a mark of 108.

"The layoff doesn't concern me whatsoever where this yard is concerned and I firmly believe Hamish has the ability to be knocking heads with the better stayers in Group contests again before the season is out.

"If fit and ready to fire his best shot, he has to go close from his current rating. There is rain forecast tomorrow, so let's just hope the ground is deemed suitable enough for him to take his chance."

Ebor Handicap: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Want the lowdown on every horse in the Ebor Handicap? Then read Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the race...

Timeform say: " Ilaraab was a most progressive five-time winner last season who readily landed a mile-and-a-half handicap here on his return. Found trouble in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot since but is fancied to bounce back with this longer trip a big plus.

No. 3 (20) Ilaraab (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 111

Nathan Joyes: Keep a close eye on Grant Tuer's Tashgheel

Nathan Joyes has analysed Saturday's racing and picks out a trainer, jockey and horse worth keeping tabs on, including one in the final race of the Ebor Festival.

Nathan says: "With Tuer's runners clearly in form at present, it's hard to dismiss Tashgheel's chances. The three-year-old won well at Listowel last time out over six furlongs and this step back in trip could suit if the right tactics are employed.

"Tashgheel has previously raced once over five furlongs, at Curragh, and although he disappointed finishing seventh of eight, he was well fancied in the market that day, going off second favourite at 5.04/1.

"However, a previous trip over five and a half furlongs at Navan saw Tuer's three-year-old finish a neck second, keeping on well in the final furlong and was unfortunate not to break his maiden on that occasion."