Ebor Handicap: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Ebor Handicap

15:35 York, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/ Paul Mulrennan)

Very smart course winner who has won a Group 3 and a listed race at Sandown this season. Only just failed in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood but put in a rare poor effort in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock last time. Not dismissed.

2. Fujaira Prince (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)

Enjoyed a fine time in 2020 with wins at Royal Ascot and in the Ebor, and teed himself up nicely for a repeat bid when third to Hukum in the Silver Cup on his return over C&D last month. Well in the mix.

3. Ilaraab (William Haggas/ Kieran Shoemark)

Most progressive five-time winner last season who readily landed a mile-and-a-half handicap here on his return. Found trouble in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot since but is fancied to bounce back with this longer trip a big plus.

No. 3 (20) Ilaraab (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 111

4. Away He Goes (Ismail Mohammed/ Dane O'Neill)

Still to score this season, but he posted a career-best effort when second to Trueshan in the Goodwood Cup last month. Not ruled out despite taking a drop in trip here.

5. Eagles By Day (David O'Meara/ Daniel Tudhope)

Made a winning start for this yard over C&D in a Group 3 here last summer and wasn't disgraced in the Goodwood Cup, Lonsdale Cup or Doncaster Cup after. Looked rusty after 11 months off in the Glorious Stakes on his return and is entitled to build on that.

6. Hamish (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Big improver in 2019, bagging two competitive handicaps over C&D. Seen out only once since when an unlucky fourth in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot last June and he shouldn't be underestimated on this belated return.

No. 6 (15) Hamish SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 108

7. Alounak (Andrew Balding/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Back to his smart best when a ready winner of the Old Newton Cup at Haydock and followed it up with a creditable fourth to Passion And Glory in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood last month. Highly respected.

8. Mekong (Jamie Osborne/ Luke Morris)

Losing run stretches back to 2018 and he ran poorly in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March when last seen. Slow starter and his temperament looks to be getting the better of him.

9. Blue Cup (David Menuisier/ David Egan)

Low-mileage five-year-old who impressively landed a mile and a quarter handicap at Epsom in June. Showed similar form when fourth in the Wolferton Stakes but finished last in a listed race at Newbury on his latest start. Has his stamina to prove too.

10. Sonnyboyliston (Johnny Murtagh/ Ben Coen)

Irish gelding who landed a listed event at Limerick in June before finishing a good sixth to Hukum in the Silver Cup over C&D last month. Smart and by no means ruled out back in handicap company.

11. Roberto Escobarr (William Haggas/ Kevin Stott)

Scopey sort who has quickly reached a very useful level, bagging a listed event over C&D before finishing a good fourth up in grade in the Silver Cup here last month. Much respected on his handicap debut.

12. Max Vega (Ralph Beckett/ Hector Crouch)

Useful at his best. Gelded and off nine months before finishing a never-dangerous seventh in the Silver Cup over C&D last month. Lots more required on his handicap debut but he's in very good hands.

13. Pablo Escobarr (William Haggas/ Adam Farragher (5))

Smart and consistent last season. Got back on track when third to Hukum in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury earlier in the month, but others appeal more from this yard.

14. Humanitarian (John & Thady Gosden/ James Doyle)

Finished seventh in the Derby in 2019 and made light of 15 months off when a stylish winner of a mile-and-a-half handicap at Newbury last September. Has another absence to overcome but is in excellent hands and is no forlorn hope.

15. Mt Leinster (Willie Mullins/ Jason Watson)

Very useful two-mile hurdler. Lightly raced on the Flat but readily landed conditions events at Listowel and the Curragh last autumn. Has won after a break so is interesting on his return and Flat handicap debut.

No. 15 (21) Mt Leinster (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 105

16. Global Storm (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Progressive sort who won a mile-and-three-quarter handicap at Newmarket before showing better form when placed in handicaps at Royal Ascot and on the July Course at Newmarket. May do better still, so shortlisted despite a 4 lb rise in weights.

17. Tribal Craft (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Has been an improved performer at five, regaining the winning thread in a Group 3 over C&D in May, and finishing an excellent second to Wonderful Tonight in the Lillie Langtry Stakes over a mile and three-quarters at Goodwood last time. Enters calculations.

18. On To Victory (Alan King/ Saffie Osborne)

Won last year's November Handicap and was in good form over hurdles over the winter. Posted solid efforts at Goodwood in a mile-and-a half-listed event and a mile-and-three-quarter handicap, and ought to be competitive again.

19. Mirann (Johnny Murtagh/ Adam Kirby)

Irish gelding is winless since last summer but he arrives on the back of good fourth-placed efforts in handicaps at Royal Ascot and at Leopardstown. Another good showing is likely.

20. Quickthorn (Hughie Morrison/ Jason Hart)

Low-mileage four-year-old who shrugged off a 13 lb rise for his Haydock win when taking the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot. Not discredited when eighth in the Silver Cup over C&D last month, so ought to be competitive.

21. Makawee (David O'Meara/ David Nolan)

Consistent mare who ran well on here first three runs this year in listed and Group 3 company. Not at her best in the Lancashire Oaks and Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood since and others look better treated at these weights.

22. Shanroe (Karl Thornton/ Robbie Colgan)

Useful Irish 2m winner over hurdles who translated that form to this sphere when a gutsy winner of a mile-and-three-quarter handicap at the Curragh in June. Up 7 lb but has more to offer and very much one to consider.