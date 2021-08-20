Three To Follow: Keep a close eye on Grant Tuer's Tashgheel at York

Grant Tuer can continue fine form



It's a trainer/horse watch duo this week, as Grant Tuer sends one runner to York on Saturday, where Tashgheel competes in the 17:20 Apprentice Handicap.

He's in fine form of late, as he has (at the time of writing) produced four winners from his last 11 runners across Doncaster, Carlisle as well as a double at Catterick.

Currently priced at 11.010/1, his three-year-old isn't particularly strong in the market, but with only two out of the 14 runners going to post having previous success over course and distance, it looks a difficult race to price up and I wouldn't rule him out just yet.

With Tuer's runners clearly in form at present, it's hard to dismiss Tashgheel's chances. The three-year-old won well at Listowel last time out over six furlongs and this step back in trip could suit if the right tactics are employed.

Tashgheel has previously raced once over five furlongs, at Curragh, and although he disappointed finishing seventh of eight, he was well fancied in the market that day, going off second favourite at 5.04/1.

However, a previous trip over five and a half furlongs at Navan saw Tuer's three-year-old finish a neck second, keeping on well in the final furlong and was unfortunate not to break his maiden on that occasion.

Tuer will want Tashgheel to track the leaders and not be too far off the pace closing the final two furlongs, where William Cox will look to play him late and add another win for a trainer in fine form.

No. 12 (12) Tashgheel (Ire) EXC 5 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: William Cox

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 0lbs

OR: 82

Mullins marches on

Patrick Mullins's form was flagged in this column two weeks ago and it's hard not to keep an eye on his rides at present. Currently three from four (at the time of writing), and once again has just the one ride to his name on Saturday afternoon.

In the 17:10 2m1/2f National Hunt Flat race at Killarney, Mullins saddles Lahinch Three, where four of his nine rivals are last time out winners.

Currently priced at 3.55/2, Willie Mullins' five-year-old could only manage third at Galway last time out, having previously won on debut when odds on at Kilbeggan.

However, Lahinch Tree was clearly the stables second string at Galway, with Ashroe Diamond finishing in second, having gone off favourite.

The Galway race looks to have been rather strong and Mullins'five-year-old will return to calmer waters at Killarney, although Peter Fahey's Sherodan won convincingly on debut by almost six lengths when sent off favourite at Tipperary and looks to have a strong chance of following that up.

Imperial Ruler, who also won on debut at Tipperary, looks another threat in what is shaping out to be a competitive field. Any market support for any of the three will be worth noting.

However, Patrick Mullins has winners coming out of his ears at the moment and his ride at Killarney presents him with a good looking opportunity to add a fourth winner in the last 14 days.