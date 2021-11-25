Daily Racing Multiple: Back an 11/1 double and eyes on Secrets De Famille

Trust in Little Liar to enjoy Thurles again

Back Pretty Little Liar @ 3/1 in the 12:35 at Thurles

No. 4 Pretty Little Liar (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 1000 Trainer: David Peter Dunne, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 109

An unlucky day yesterday with a winner and a second. The drift on They Don't Know wasn't bad at all, going out to 21/1, but his second denied us a winning mulitple alongside Naval Commander, who landed the closer at Kempton. The each-way double paid around 10.09/1 for those that took it.

A slightly longer missive than usual, as one of my eyecatchers is running on Thursday, and I've included Secrets De Famille each-way as she might be able to outrun her double-figure price later on.

The lack of proper jumping ground is not exclusive to the UK at the moment, and while we have a good card at Thurles, the surface at the time of writing had no 'soft' in the description, and it looks as though trainer David Dunne will get out Pretty Little Liar again with the current weather situation.

She's been a marvellous mare for the handler, winning on the Flat at Bellewstown, the all-weather at Dundalk and victories over hurdles and fences. Dunne paid just 3,500 for her and was a great buy. Her career earnings so far have been £43,000.

I included her in my column for her winning chase debut success at Thurles last time. The 8yo jumped well and scored with plenty in hand, and while the fences at Thurles aren't perhaps the most taxing, she has the size for this game.

What I enjoyed about her jumping performance at the beginning of the month was how quick she organised her feet as soon as she hit the ground. She seemed to click into her stride immediately after landing, and it's that 'A' to 'B' technique that will stand her in good stead. The leap and sprint from three out was excellent.

She had bolted up previously at Fairyhouse by 10L over hurdles and as a strong traveller, she has plenty of form on genuine good ground.

I'd be staggered if her mark of 109 was as good as she will ever be. Her dip into handicap company on Thursday at a track she has winning form at can give us a win. She's also a real credit to her team, and with her in the double with the second selection pays 11/1 on the Sportsbook multiple.

No to Whisky, but yes to Speech Bubble

Back Speech Bubble @ 2/1 in the 14:47 at Lingfield

No. 6 Speech Bubble (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Noel Williams

Jockey: Connor Brace

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Speech Bubble is the second leg for her hurdling debut, and I am with her as I think she could drift in the betting with the presence of a Harry Fry runner. I tend to think Fry's horses go off far too short, in particular the yard's bumper runners, so I think the market could see a change with Whisky Express the one to be backed, but for me avoided, as her Taunton win on debut doesn't look particularly strong form.

Noel Williams' Speech Bubble won on debut last term in a bumper at Ffos Las when well supported, and bounced back after a disappointing run at Huntingdon to finish placed in a decent renewal of the Sandown Listed race for mares in March - the card that always precedes Cheltenham. That looked a strong piece of form in a fair time, as the third has since won a handicap quite easily at Ascot from 120, and two other horses down the field have also won since.

The step up to 2m4f today will suit the selection, as she looked a stayer at the Esher venue, and it will be pleasing to see Williams have a winner as he trained a relation to Tidal Bay. He hasn't sent out many runners thus far - just 25, but he's had two winners and four placed.

Secrets De Famille cover blown

Back Secrets De Famille each-way @ 11/1 in the 15:10 at Thurles with Extra Place Special

No. 9 Secrets De Famille (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Peter McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Fenelon

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 87

Keep an eye on Secrets De Famille in the closing handicap hurdle at 15:10, and on a day at Thurles were we have 1/4 and 4/6 chances on the card which offer little in terms of betting, Secrets De Famille is a double figure price in an eminently winnable race. It's low grade fare but she was 14/1 when initially priced up.

And a clever moniker too as her dam is named after the remarkable Louisa M Alcott, who not only wrote Little Women, but also the excellent Behind The Mask and The Abbot's Ghost. And as a three-time visitor to Massachussets, I have been to the Orchard House and am very much a Bostonian at heart.

She ran a much better race on only her fourth start in her career last time at Sligo (and first in a handicap). Running very keenly early on as if she was being chased by Cerberus and the hounds of hell, she almost carted her jockey into the lead - where she stayed there for much of the way. She certainly over-raced on the first circuit, but the mare had calmed down a bit at halfway and I thought her jumping was pretty good and displayed a fast technique.

Her mistake at the penultimate hurdle cost her place perhaps, and then she was very short of room at the final flight which spelt game over. However, for a large part of the contest, she displayed ability we hadn't seen previously.

I'd also suggest with the way she went off at a rather frantic speed, it suited the first, second and third, as they all came from the rear of the field. In particular the winner; Red Ball Of Fire, who was under pressure for a long way. The sharp 2m today should suit her again. And for traders, she's a nice price to take 14.013/1 initially and lay off in-running to get your stake back. From a huge 59.16 last time, she was matched at a low in-play of 4.3100/30.

She has a fine pedigree too, albeit a Flat one, but her dam is related to the St Leger winner for Godolphin in Nedawi. I think her mark of 87 isn't taxing judged on her much improved effort last time - which was also her first run off a break of 100 days.

Including her in a treble pays 143/1 on the Sportsbook multiple if you fancy an each-way play on the day.

