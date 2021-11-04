Daily Racing Multiple: Red and Liar to impress in 22/1 Thurles Thursday double

Opener can go the way of Jordan's chase debutant

No. 10 Pretty Little Liar (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: David Peter Dunne, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Two Brothers came from another Parish off a suicidal pace in the amateur event yesterday, and like all good each-way bets, missed out by a place. On the eve of the Breeders' Cup we are heading to Thurles for an early start.

David Dunne's mare Pretty Little Liar is in such super form she looks a big player in the Beginners' Chase to open up the fixture at 12:10.

While she is towards the top of the market as the second favourite, she deserves her price of 15/4 judged on a such an easy win last time over hurdles. Travelling all over a field to win by 10L and never coming off the bridle. Her jumping of the hurdles was particularly impressive with the two down the home straight and she looks to have a bit of size to jump a fence.

That win came from 93 over 2m2f, the trip she faces today for her chase debut and Jordan Gainford is a highly promising 3lb rider.

Red's handicap debut could be a winning one

No. 1 De Lady In Red (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Barry Connell, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. McInerney

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 119

Named after the haunting ballad by songsmith Chris de Burgh described once as "treacly musical mush", Barry Connell's mare arrives in terrific form as she bids for the hat-trick today and isn't a bad price at 4/1 for our second leg.

Lady In Red won a bumper at the tricky Galway in the summer and after she bumped into a good one at Navan over hurdles last March.

Up in trip on her latest start back over hurdles at Roscommon, she was worth a little more than the margin of victory as she didn't do an awful lot in front, but the pace was sound and her jumping was accurate.

Connell has indicated that he'd like to go for something a little higher with Listed level mooted as a possibility, but she has such a decent way of travelling that her opening mark of 119 should be within her grasp.

A couple of others horses look interesting on the card too; and as a fan of the headstrong, quirky, but talented Scorpion offspring, Highland Sting runs in the 14:55 and ran well off a steady pace at Sligo - doing his best work late on over a long trip. Scorpions are not often the heartiest in a battle, but he is overpriced and could be a trade at a shorter price in-running.

