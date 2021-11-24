- Trainer: Darryll Holland
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 70
Daily Racing Multiple: They Don't Know can make his mark with Commander at Kempton
Alan Dudman has picked out a 37/1 double tonight on a good-looking card at Kempton...
"He won on reappearance at Newbury in June with a fairly tidy win from 88 but bettered that form in a 0-105 at Ascot the following month with a third in a red-hot race."
Holland can overcome wide draw
Back They Don't Know @ 15/2 in the 18:45 at Kempton
We had a fine run from Lancashire Life at drifting price of 12.91 yesterday, denied a place by a short head. It was that sort of night for me, with my football bet on Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons to draw and Under 2.5 going down to a 93rd minute spoiler to make it 2-1.
On to Kempton we march for a great little card which includes a fast-track qualifier.
The first bet is Daryll Holland's They Don't Know who has to overcome a wide draw for this big field nursery in 14. It's probably why he has been easy to back in the betting out to 7/1.
He showed ability on his third start at Chelmsford in September in a novice and then ran well on his handicap debut at the same track earlier this month in the first time tongue-tie.
His price was huge that night at 33/1 but he fared best of the runners held up behind Prism - a horse who had form at a better level and was dropping in grade, so there's no reason to think he cannot go close from his rating of 70.
Commander can rule for Brisland after decent HQ run
Back Naval Commander @ 10/3 in the 20:15 at Kempton
There's a 0-90 at the end of the Kempton card at 20:15 which can go to Robyn Brisland's Naval Commander against some rivals with a few question marks.
He won on reappearance at Newbury in June with a fairly tidy win from 88 but bettered that form in a 0-105 at Ascot the following month with a third in a red-hot race behind Passion And Glory and Fabilis. Both of those two have gone on to better things, with the Godolphin winner landing a subsequent Group 3, while Fabilis won a handicap from a mark in the 90s. Both of those are strong stayers at 1m4f, and with the Ascot race over 1m2f, it was some effort by Naval Commander.
The ground was also soft that day, but he's better on quick ground. The time was a good one too despite the surface.
He was unlucky at Epsom in July when caught out wide and ran well on his last run in the Cambridgeshire with a decent effort to go down by only 6L in the near-side group.
A small field shouldn't bother him and he can race handily. He looks to have a good chance and can certainly take care of the likes of Protected Guest and Culture.
Alan Dudman's Racing P and L
2021 Singles and each-way: -33.32pts (settled at BSP)
2021 Multiples: +75.30pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts