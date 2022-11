Gold Cup winner returns as clear favourite

Bristol De Mai competes once again

Paul Nicholls' Frodon completes the market

The Betfair Chase entries are officially in, and there's no real surprise to see last year's winner A Plus Tard head the market at rather skinny odds of 1.501/2.

She will attempt to win back-to-back runnings of the first Grade One of the National Hunt season.

Her closest rival in the market, Protektorat, finished over 17 lengths behind A Plus Tard in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, before finishing a remote fourth at the Aintree Festival back in April.

Mud lover and strong stayer Royale Pagaille will once again throw his name into the ring, having finished second in last year's Betfair Chase. However, he will have 22 lengths to find on A Plus Tard, and is currently 8.07/1 to reverse that result.

Old favourite Bristol De Mai will return to his favourite track once more but, according to the Betfair Sportsbook, his best days are behind him and at 15.014/1, is a wide outsider to spring a surprise.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has entered Frodon. He will not be heading to Down Royal due to soft conditions, but despite the Betfair Chase entry, at 17.016/1, Nicholls' horse appears to have a very slim chance of upsetting the market leaders.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented: ''It's a race with a rich tradition of champions retaining their crown. Bristol De Mai, Cue Card and the mighty Kauto Star, have all done it."

"A Plus Tard is odds-on to add his name to that illustrious list but it won't be a cakewalk for the Gold Cup winner with Protektorat sure to keep him honest. All the ingredients are there to make this 18th edition of the race a quality renewal.''

The Betfair Chase - Sponsors Odds: 1/2 A Plus Tard, 11/4 Protektorat, 7/1 Royale Pagaille, 14/1 Bristol De Mai, 16/1 Eldorado Allen, Frodon