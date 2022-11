Bryony delighted with promising pair of rides

Says Bravemansgame is superstar in making

Discusses plans for Frodon this weekend

Hails him "the horse of my career"

I would always rather win of course, but I couldn't have been much happier with my two rides at Wetherby on Saturday.

Hurricane Bay is one to watch

I needed all of my experience on the first lad, Hurricane Bay, in the opening novice hurdle, as he was quite shy of his hurdles, but he then showed plenty of ability and scope when he got to them. It was a mission getting him on the right track, but I was over the moon with the way he ran and he's obviously got a very good engine.

There was some depth to the race, and he did ever so well to stay on for a very close second after pulling so hard. He'll know what he's there for next time, and we'll get him settled a bit better. He'll have learned a huge amount from that and he's one to watch out for.

Martello can hit the heights

Martello Sky was brilliant too in the mares' Listed race. You just can't fault her, and you'd love a yard full of horses with her ability and enthusiasm. Both her and Molly Ollys Wishes are extremely tough mares and they had a terrific battle all the way to the line. It's a real buzz when two such good mares lock horns like that up the home straight.

Her jumping has become really professional and I couldn't have asked any more. It was the solid start to the campaign that we were all hoping for and she should be in for a good season. She's a strong stayer at Saturday's two miles, and very gutsy and determined, so a stiffer finish won't hurt.

Bravemansgame on brink of superstardom

It was great to stay on at Wetherby after my two rides to see Bravemansgame win the Charlie Hall in style. He's one of Paul's flagship horses, and he's on the right road to becoming our next superstar.

He has his pressures, because of who he is and how he performs, but he's the real deal and just what you want in a chaser. He's phenomenal to watch over his obstacles, and it's great to have him in our team for the big chases. All roads lead to the King George now by the sounds of it.

Warwick and Chepstow in midweek



I'm at Warwick on Tuesday for two more rides for Lucy (Wadham), starting with Samourai One in the Jewson Leamington Novices' Hurdle (13:30). He ran a super race there first time out in a bumper last season, and he ran another two solid races in similar company afterwards.

He's a tough character with a relentless stride, and he's ready for obstacles now, as well as a stiffer test of stamina. He's a young athletic horse who has schooled well at home, and we are all looking forward to this next stage in his career.

Will Sting, who runs in the Jewson Coventry Handicap Hurdle (14:40), is at a more advanced stage of his career. He's got top weight in a handicap, but he really started to come together last season and he's entitled to it.

He's a Scorpion, and some are inclined to be a bit on edge, but he's learning his job and becoming quite a professional. His schooling has been very slick and I'm looking forward to him.

No. 1 Will Sting (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Lucy Wadham

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

Then I'm on to Chepstow on Wednesday to ride one for Paul and one for my dad.

De Wanted Warrior, who runs in the Vickers.Bet Maiden Hurdle (14:22) is a six-year-old by Okavango and has never been on a racecourse before, but I schooled him on Monday morning and he jumped very well. He's a lovely sort with a bright future ahead of him. We are just starting to get the wheels turning and finding out what we've got.

Wrap Your Wings steps up to just short of three miles in the Join Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Mares' Handicap Hurdle (15:22).

It's her first handicap, and off a mark of 83 there's no question she has a lot more chance than she has done in her previous races, which were novices and maidens. I think the distance will be a big help to her and she was a very happy mare when I schooled her on Sunday.

Weather will determine where Frodon goes

The end of the week is up in the air somewhat as we wait to see what the weather brings before Paul makes a decision about where Frodon goes. The

Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Steeplechase at Down Royal, which we won last year, has been his target all along, but he wouldn't enjoy it if it was testing there.

Paul has made another entry for him in the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton. They are two live options and I'll be delighted to ride him wherever he runs as he's been in smashing form at home.

It was a tremendous training performance by Paul last year to have him ready first time out to beat some of Ireland's best in their own backyard, making all of the running and really battling, and it was a career highlight for me to win on him there.

Riding in Grade 1 races is what we all aspire to, but if Paul decides to send Frodon to Wincanton instead there are positives there too. The likely much better ground is one of course, but also there's his handicap mark, which has dropped 6lb to 158 since he ran in the Ultima at Cheltenham. He hasn't been off that mark since he won at Cheltenham four years ago.

The Badger Beer has been a lucky race for me too, as I won it twice on Present Man for the Woodhouse family, who are the race sponsors and part of the fabric of Wincanton.

Wherever he goes, the determination he shows every time he races is so inspiring. He's the horse of my career without a doubt, as I've said so many times before.