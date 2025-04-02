Watch Paul Nicholls' Grand National Festival Preview: Kandoo Kid leads strong Aintree squad

Watch Paul Nicholls' Grand National Festival preview

Betfair ambassador @PFNicholls is ready to unleash 5 Grand National runners@V_Binnie_Ryle has been at Ditcheat for Paul's Aintree lowdown pic.twitter.com/jLrSthm6uw -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) April 2, 2025

Grand National-winning trainer Paul Nicholls believes his 2025 entries are his strongest ever squad for the world's most famous horse race.

The Betfair ambassador triumphed in the Aintree showpiece with Neptune Collonges in 2012 and would love to see one of the five he sends into this Saturday's race score a second National victory for Team Ditcheat.

"This is definitely the best squad of horses we have run in the race," he said when Vanessa Ryle went to Ditcheat to interview him for Betfair's Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival preview.

Kandoo Kid has "leading chance" in Grand National

Principal among Paul's Grand National quintet is Kandoo Kid who has impressed with his performances this season and long been targetting Aintree.

"We had two aims for him this season - the Coral Gold Cup and the Grand National," said Paul. "We've ticked one off and trained him for [this Saturday's] race.

"His preparation has gone well. He is good fresh. We gave him a day out to sharpen him up. He is in good shape and I would like to think he has a leading chance... We tihnk he is the right horse [for the race]. That's why Harry [Coben] is riding him."

Team Ditcheat have four other runners in the Grand National and Paul acknowledged that it is not easy to say who comes after Kandoo Kid,

"It is probably Hitman," he said. "He has run some cracking races. He is the sort of horse who could enjoy [the Grand National]. The big plus is that the ground will not be too bad. He has plenty of talent. He has not been further than three miles but [the distance] is an unknown... He might well get the trip."

Listen to the show to find out what Paul says about Bravemansgame and the rest of his Grand National entries.

Stage Star is one of Paul Nicholls' best chances of the week

Stage Star runs at Aintree on day one of the Grand National Festival and Paul is looking forward to seeing him run.

He said: "Aintree has been his target. The sunshine and good ground will suit him. He is one of our best chances of the week."

Rubaud is in action on the same day: "Two-and-a-half miles at Aintree will suit him well," said Paul. "But it is a hot race."

On Saturday, Regent's Stroll is one of those in action away from the main event.

"He took a class drop because I wanted to get some experience into him," said Paul. "If he relaxes, he has a lot of ability."

Kalif Du Berlais is another that Paul is keen to see run on Saturday: "This is the race I have had in mind for him for a while and this is the best I have had him. Put a line through his recent Sandown run."

Listen to the show to hear Paul discuss the pick of his runners, select his best chance of the week and describe what it is like to win the Grand National.

Read Paul Nicholls' exclusive preview of his runners on every day of the Aintree Grand National Festival 2025.