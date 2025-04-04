Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the Topham

Aintree Racecourse
Our racing expert has two selections on Friday

Our resident tipster has analysed the second day of the Grand National Festival and has two selections in the Topham...

Watch Racing... Only Bettor Day 2 Aintree Tips!

Topham Handicap Chase, Aintree - 16:05 - Back James Du Berlais

James Du Berlais ran an excellent race when finishing second in this last year and I think he has a strong chance to go one place better off just a 1lb higher mark.

He was below par on his first two starts of this season but I thought he showed far more encouragement when finishing fifth at Leopardstown last time. He travelled with plenty of enthusiasm, which took him to the front early on, and he was still going well a couple of lengths clear turning into the home straight before not finding much under pressure and fading to finish fifth.

That showed that the spark is back and it looks like the season may have been revolving around having another attempt at this race. I think he should be fine on the drying ground given that he handled it fine in his younger days in France and I think he should be a clear favourite for the race. Any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back James Du Berlais in the 16:05 at Aintree 1pt e/w

SBK15/2

Topham Handicap Chase, Aintree - 16:05 - Back Shantreusse

The ground may be a slight concern for Shantreusse but if he handles it I think he could run well having been unlucky in this race last year.

He was travelling well in a prominent position when he clipped the top, slithered on landing and nearly came to a standstill. That dropped him a long way back through the field and he couldn't get back into a challenging position from that point while staying on to finish seventh.

When completing the course, he's run well this season with him shaping far better than the margin beaten suggests at Leopardstown two starts ago. I think this sort of test could be ideal for him and as long as the ground is ok, I think he's capable of running well. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Shantreusse in the 16:05 at Aintree 0.5pt e/w

SBK14/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Friday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 102.00pts

Returned: 167.43pts

P/L: +65.43pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

  • Max Liu
Aintree Grand National Festival Betfair cheat sheet
Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 2 Runners: Afadil is my best chance at Aintree on Friday

  • Paul Nicholls
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls
Grand National Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Aintree on Friday from 11/4 to 20/1

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 2 Runners: Afadil is my best chance at Aintree on Friday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 2 of Aintree from 11/10 to 11/1

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Grand National Festival Day 2: Amirite my sole ride in the Topham Handicap Chase

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the Topham

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Meeting Friday Tips: Bad can be good for us in day two treble

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 2 Tips

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 1 Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

A Red Letter Day

  • Editor