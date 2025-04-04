Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the Topham
Topham Handicap Chase, Aintree - 16:05 - Back James Du Berlais
James Du Berlais (Fr)
- J: J. J. Slevin
- T: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- F: 4372-F305
James Du Berlais ran an excellent race when finishing second in this last year and I think he has a strong chance to go one place better off just a 1lb higher mark.
He was below par on his first two starts of this season but I thought he showed far more encouragement when finishing fifth at Leopardstown last time. He travelled with plenty of enthusiasm, which took him to the front early on, and he was still going well a couple of lengths clear turning into the home straight before not finding much under pressure and fading to finish fifth.
That showed that the spark is back and it looks like the season may have been revolving around having another attempt at this race. I think he should be fine on the drying ground given that he handled it fine in his younger days in France and I think he should be a clear favourite for the race. Any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.
Topham Handicap Chase, Aintree - 16:05 - Back Shantreusse
Shantreusse (Ire)
- J: D. J. O'Keeffe
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 2727-3F72
The ground may be a slight concern for Shantreusse but if he handles it I think he could run well having been unlucky in this race last year.
He was travelling well in a prominent position when he clipped the top, slithered on landing and nearly came to a standstill. That dropped him a long way back through the field and he couldn't get back into a challenging position from that point while staying on to finish seventh.
When completing the course, he's run well this season with him shaping far better than the margin beaten suggests at Leopardstown two starts ago. I think this sort of test could be ideal for him and as long as the ground is ok, I think he's capable of running well. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 102.00pts
Returned: 167.43pts
P/L: +65.43pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
