Grand National Tips

Grand National Festival Day 3 Tips: Mark Milligan with four to back including two in the big one

Aintree Racecourse
Mark has two selections in the Grand National

Mark Milligan has four selections at Aintree on Saturday, including a pair in the Grand National itself...

Watch Racing... Only Bettor for Grand National tips

Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle, 13:55, Aintree - Back Lulamba

Lulamba may not have won the Triumph Hurdle on just his third start, but he ran a cracker and can gain quick compensation in this 2m 4f Grade 1 Novices' Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's four-year-old won a newcomers race in France before joining the Seven Barrows outfit and made a winning start for the yard at Ascot in January, cruising home there with plenty in hand.

He travelled well in that Triumph defeat, eventually mastering East India Dock before being mugged by a 100/1 newcomer from the Willie Mullins stable late on.

For me, Lulamba still emerged from that race as the best long-term prospect in the field and, as a four-year-old, he gets all the allowances from his 11 rivals in this contest.

Mullins himself was on fire on the opening day of the Grand National Festival, and he fields a couple who will attempt to take down Lulamba once again.

However, both will need to find some improvement and I'm confident our selection should get the job done.

Recommended Bet

Back Lulamba

SBK6/5

Randox Grand National, 16:00, Aintree - Back Iroko

The Grand National is a s competitive as you'd expect and it's probably unrealistic to go in with just one selection, so let's throw a couple of darts in the hope of hitting the bullseye.

I've had Iroko on my radar for the race since the start of the season and he looks on a handy weight for one who's had the race as his long-term target since the campaign began.

Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero's seven-year-old is winless so far in 2024/25, but he's done little wrong bar an unfortunate fall at the first at Ascot in December, where he was hampered and came down through no fault of his own.

His most recent run when second to the high-class Grey Dawning at Kelso should have put him spot-on for this and he strikes as the type who will thrive at this sort of distance. The pair were a mile clear in that contest and it was encouraging the way Iroko kept to the task against a rival who finished second in the Grade 1 Bowl on Friday.

The selection's form is rock-solid and his mark of 152 looks very fair. I'm expecting him to give Jonjo O'Neill jnr a great spin round.

Recommended Bet

Back Iroko

EXC11.0

Randox Grand National, 16:00, Aintree - Back Perceval Legallois

Iroko is owned by J P McManus, who holds a tremendously strong hand going into the race, with last year's victor I am Maximus one of his leading chances, but I'm siding with another of the McManus battalion for our second pick.

Gavin Cromwell's Perceval Legallois has a proven ability to handle big fields and that should stand him in good stead in the hustle and bustle of a Grand National.

The eight-year-old took a 27-runner handicap chase at Leopardstown over Christmas and he tuned up for this assignment by winning another big-field contest, this time back over hurdles, in February.

He's another who brings rock-sold handicap form to the table, while there's a feeling we haven't quite seen the best of him just yet either and this test should be right up his alley. He'll also come into the race fresher than most having not been seen since his last win.

The owner's retained jockey Mark Walsh takes the ride and, along with Iroko, I'm confident we're going to get a good run for our money with both selections in the big one.

Recommended Bet

Back Perceval Legallois

EXC15.0

Maghull Novices' Chase, 17:00, Aintree - Back Only By Night

Regardless of how Perceval Legallois gets on the National, the final Grade 1 of the Festival can go to Gavin Cromwell courtesy of Only By Night.

The seven-year-old mare made a fine start to life over fences, winning her first three starts before running an absolute cracker when second to Jango Baie in the Arkle at Cheltenham.

She was sent off a big price that day and certainly emerged with her reputation intact, succumbing only to the rally of the winner late in the day. The 7lb she gets from her five rivals in here will also be a big benefit.

She was ahead of L'Eau Du Sud that day and I'm hopeful she can confirm that form with Dan Skelton's runner this time around too.

Recommended Bet

Back Only By Night

SBK3.5

Now read more Aintree Grand National Festival tips and previews here

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Grand National Results

Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) 9/4
  2. 2 4 Gidleigh Park 7/1
  3. 3 6 Jango Baie (Fr) 6/4
  4. 4 1 Boombawn (Ire) 22/1
  5. 5 8 Rubaud (Fr) 16/1
Full result

Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 13 Murcia (Fr) 11/4
  2. 2 6 Live Conti (Fr) 16/1
  3. 3 9 Puturhandstogether (Ire) 6/4
  4. 4 5 Give It To Me Oj 28/1
  5. 5 11 Wendrock (Fr) 10/1
Full result

Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 4 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) 11/4
  2. 2 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) 9/4
  3. 3 7 Stage Star (Ire) 11/1
  4. 4 8 The Real Whacker (Ire) 12/1
  5. 5 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) 6/1
Full result

William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Lossiemouth (Fr) 5/4
  2. 2 7 Wodhooh (Fr) 17/2
  3. 3 6 Take No Chances (Ire) 28/1
  4. 4 4 Break My Soul (Ire) 125/1
  5. 5 3 Tellherthename (Ire) 80/1
Full result

Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 14 Gracchus De Balme (Fr) 22/1
  2. 2 15 Jet Plane (Ire) 11/1
  3. 3 17 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) 5/1
  4. 4 20 My Drogo 5/1
  5. 5 1 A Jet Of Our Own (Ire) 125/1
Full result

Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 9 Sans Bruit (Fr) 5/1
  2. 2 6 Calico (Ger) 10/1
  3. 3 13 Inedit Star (Fr) 18/1
  4. 4 4 Gunsight Ridge 28/1
  5. 5 8 Dr T J Eckleburg (Ire) 28/1
Full result

Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 16 Seo Linn (Ire) 15/8
  2. 2 11 La Conquiere (Fr) 22/1
  3. 3 10 Kingston Queen (Ire) 14/1
  4. 4 14 Queen Kate 50/1
  5. 5 18 St Jessica (Ire) 80/1
Full result
 

Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 1 Caldwell Potter (Fr) 11/4
  2. 2 4 Jordans (Fr) 11/1
  3. 3 7 The Changing Man (Ire) 11/1
Full result

William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:20, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 22 Wellington Arch 14/1
  2. 2 9 Kopeck De Mee (Fr) 8/1
  3. 3 7 Favour And Fortune (Ire) 12/1
  4. 4 2 Impose Toi (Fr) 7/1
  5. 5 15 Ike Sport (Fr) 28/1
Full result

Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 8 Salvator Mundi (Fr) 7/2
  2. 2 5 Romeo Coolio 2/1
  3. 3 4 Karbau (Fr) 33/1
  4. 4 2 Jet To Vegas (Ire) 14/1
  5. 5 6 Royal Infantry (Ire) 28/1
Full result

My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 2 Jonbon (Fr) 4/6
  2. 2 4 Protektorat (Fr) 7/1
  3. 3 3 Matata (Ire) 16/1
Full result

Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer Uk Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:05, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 2 Gentleman De Mee (Fr) 14/1
  2. 2 27 Lisnamult Lad (Ire) 22/1
  3. 3 22 The Goffer (Ire) 14/1
  4. 4 16 Amirite (Ire) 18/1
  5. 5 5 James Du Berlais (Fr) 10/1
Full result
   

