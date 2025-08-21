York Ebor

York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams says 28/1 Eibhlin is a live runner on day two

York
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at York...

  • Far more superior than winning margin last time

  • Likely strong pace to suit

  • Come On Eibhlin is overpriced at York

York - 13:50 - Back Come On Eibhlin

Come On Eibhlin only won by a neck on her second start at Windsor last time but she was more superior than that suggests and I think she could run well at a big price in the Lowther.

She made her debut in the Queen Mary and ran far better than the market was expecting in finishing ninth. She was always on the back foot and was being driven along after a couple of furlongs but she kept responding to pressure to run a promising race on debut.

Her greenness was still on show at various times at Windsor last time and after quickening to the front a furlong out, she tried to throw the race away by hanging sharply right to the rail but managed to hang on.

I think seeing so much light from an early stage and the slowly run race wasn't ideal for Come On Eibhlin so the return to a race where there's plenty of early pace for her to get cover and close into is likely to be far more suitable for her. There is a slight concern that she might just be a bit tricky but I think she has more potential for improvement than the market suggests and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Come On Eibhlin in the 13:50 at York 0.5pt e/w

SBK28/1

Now read Sam Turner's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 254.00pts

Returned: 380.42pts

P/L: +126.42pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

