York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams says 28/1 Eibhlin is a live runner on day two

Far more superior than winning margin last time

Likely strong pace to suit

Come On Eibhlin is overpriced at York

Come On Eibhlin only won by a neck on her second start at Windsor last time but she was more superior than that suggests and I think she could run well at a big price in the Lowther.

She made her debut in the Queen Mary and ran far better than the market was expecting in finishing ninth. She was always on the back foot and was being driven along after a couple of furlongs but she kept responding to pressure to run a promising race on debut.

Her greenness was still on show at various times at Windsor last time and after quickening to the front a furlong out, she tried to throw the race away by hanging sharply right to the rail but managed to hang on.

I think seeing so much light from an early stage and the slowly run race wasn't ideal for Come On Eibhlin so the return to a race where there's plenty of early pace for her to get cover and close into is likely to be far more suitable for her. There is a slight concern that she might just be a bit tricky but I think she has more potential for improvement than the market suggests and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.