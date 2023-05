Racing and Football podcasts also nominated

Betfair in running to win Best Sportsbook and Exchange

Betfair, its writers and podcasts have been nominated in several categories at the Smart Betting Club Awards which celebrate the very best of the betting and tipping world.

Betting.Betfair is nominated for Favourite Betting Website while Racing and Football...Only Bettor are up against each other for Favourite Betting Podcast. You can vote for them all here.

Stars of B.B up for industry awards

Some of the most popular contributors to this site - including Tony Calvin, Daryl Carter (pictured below) from the horse racing blog and football's Mark O'Haire - are nominated in the writing and tipping categories, while Betfair is up for both Favourite Betting Exchange and Sportsbook platforms.

Tony Calvin is nominated in two categories - Favourite Free Horse Racing Tipster and Favourite Betting Writer - and he will be a strong contender in both.

Paul Krishnamurty, who contributes to the snooker, golf and cricket pages as well as leading Betting.Betfair's politics coverage, is also up for Favourite Betting Writer.

Betting.Betfair and its contributors have an impressive record at the SBCAs.

Last year, Racing...Only Bettor won Best Betting Podcast while Daryl Carter won Best Free Tipster.

Betfair Ambassador Kevin Blake won Best Betting Writer for his columns for Betting.Betfair and At The Races.

The organisers have also decided to give punters the chance to vote for your Worst Bookmaker (ouch), although obviously there is no sign of Betfair on the list of nominees.

Show B.B some love by voting for your favourites

The Smart Betting Club Awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the fantastic efforts that Betting.Betfair writers and podcasters make for our audiences every week and, in some cases, every day.

This is your chance to show your appreciation.

So what are you waiting for? Go and vote for your favourites before the deadline at 5pm on 26 May.