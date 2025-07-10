Newmarket July Festival

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack on day one of the July Festival

Newmarket
Our racing expert has two selections on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed the opening day of the July Festival and has two selections in the sprint handicap.

  • Ran well on drop to 6f last time

  • Likely strong pace to suit

  • Prince Of India is overpriced at Newmarket

Newmarket - 15:00 - Back Prince Of India

This six-furlong sprint handicap for three-year-olds is likely to be strongly run and there are a couple of horses who will be coming from off the pace who appeal.

Prince Of India finished second at Leicester when dropped down to this trip for the first time on his latest start. He broke fairly well but was shuffled to the back of the field early on and was still there at halfway. Switched to the near side of the group, he ran on strongly, despite edging slightly to the right, to finish second behind Hucklesbrook.

He faces that rival on much better terms today and I think the likely strong pace today will be ideal for his late closing style. The quicker ground shouldn't be an issue for him as he handled it when winning at Lingfield two starts ago and although there's the obvious concern of him trying to get a clear run from the back of the field, I think he's overpriced and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.

 

Recommended Bet

Back Prince Of India in the 15:00 at Newmarket 1pt e/w

SBK11/2

Newmarket - 15:00 - Back Zayer

The other horse who appeals in this likely pace scenario is Zayer who is stepping back up to six furlongs for the first time since finishing second in the first two starts of his career.

He's been campaigned over five furlongs since then and this season he's looked in need of a stiffer test. On his first start of the season at Sandown, he was tightened for room with around two furlongs to go and then didn't handle the path too well so all he could do was run on late to finish fourth.

Zayer was slowly away and outpaced for much of the race before finishing strongly at York two starts ago. He was sharper away at Royal Ascot last time and travelled a bit better through the early stages before coming under pressure at halfway. He didn't seem to be going anywhere but he kept responding well and ran on to finish fourth.

The step back up to six furlongs looks likely to suit Zayer and he seemed to respond well to cheekpieces being on for the first time at Royal Ascot so hopefully they will have the same positive impact today. He should be able to travel through the first half of the race easier than has been the case over five furlongs and while he will need some luck in running to get a clear path I think he's overpriced. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Zayer in the 15:00 at Newmarket 0.5pt e/w

SBK22/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 203.00pts

Returned: 326.12pts

P/L: +123.12pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

