Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 30/1 Newmarket July Festival fancy

Equipped with first-time blinkers, Gemma Tutty-trained Mystical Queen warrants consideration in this 1m3f handicap from a rating of 57, 2lb lower than when third at Wolverhampton on her yard debut following a 292-day break last month.

The three-year-old Ribchester filly caught the eye that day, running on well over the extended 1m1f to place at odds of 16/117.00, beaten two-and-a-half-lengths by the winner Romantic Spirit. She was entitled to improve for her first run of the year after an absence but she was unable to make any impression in her subsequent outing at Southwell, well beaten on her first try at a mile-and-a-half.

That run was too bad to be true and may be worth forgiving considering the promise she had shown previously. There should be more to come from this young filly, who makes only her seventh career start and third for her current yard.

Out of Jolie Chanson, a half-sister to Group Three winners in Slow Pace and Funny Duck, Mystical Queen is a half-sister to Listed winning Majestic Dawn and Group Two-placed Rousing Encore, and she could be capable of returning to form by making the frame here.

Recommended Bet Back Mystical Queen E/W in 15:20 Carlisle SBK BSP

Likeable Shaman colt Brian can make his presence felt in Listed company here under Tom Marquand, holding each-way claims at a price of 30/131.00 for Stan Moore. He doesn't have much to find on ratings with a number of his shorter-priced rivals including Royal Playwright and Arabian Story, and is officially higher-rated than Elarak, who does come into the race completely unexposed with the scope for further improvement.

Brian is yet to fire this term, following a switch from the Sylvester Kirk stable, but did perform with some credit on his reappearance at Ascot behind Big Mojo in the Group Three Commonwealth Cup Trial. When last seen in the Group Three Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, the far side dominated as Brian and a number of others on the near side struggled to get involved in a run that is worth forgiving.

During his debut campaign as a juvenile, Brian shaped with plenty of potential during the season including when narrowly beaten by subsequent Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke in a Chelmsford maiden, finishing third in the Chesham Stakes and when landing the valuable £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at this track. He also performed well at Group Three level later in the season when narrowly beaten by Symbol Of Strength at Kempton, a performance which is worth upgrading based on an unfavourable trip for the colt.

Brian is out of New Approach mare Alys Love, who was able to be competitive over 7f and a mile during her career. The broodmare has already produced a mile winner in Test For Love, too, which bodes well for Brian's chances as he's upped in trip for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Brian E/W in 16:45 Newmarket SBK 30/1

Richard Hannon-trained Boyfriend remains on an attractive mark from a rating of 88 considering some of the form he has shown in the past.

The four-year-old returned from a 358-day break to finish a head second to subsequent Royal Hunt Cup winner My Cloud, now rated 14lb higher, from a 5lb lower mark before justifying favouritism, despite drifting in the mark when prevailing at Nottingham last month. Upped 2lb for that narrow victory, there should be further improvement to come from the Twilight Son coly, who has form with the likes of now 101-rated Hand Of God, now 100-rated Queen's Reign, now 96-rated Aragon Castle and now 96-rated Ebt's Guard from earlier in his career.

The trip as well as conditions are likely to suit Boyfriend as he appears on the July Course for the first time, and he makes plenty of appeal under Sean Levey as he seeks a third career success on his tenth start.

Recommended Bet Back Boyfriend in 17:20 Newmarket SBK 9/2

From an each-way perspective, course-and-distance winner Dutch Decoy is another to note in the finale, representing Charlie Johnston with Jack Mitchell in the saddle.

From a rating of 76 here, the experienced eight-year-old is now 14lb below his last winning mark when successful at this venue two years ago. Since then, he has put in a number of competitive efforts in tough handicaps, including when second from a rating of 90 in the Golden Mile at Goodwood last summer.

This season, the son of Dutch Art is yet to put his best foot forward, but he has dropped significantly in the weights as a result and should be capable of posing a threat from a lenient mark.

Recommended Bet Back Dutch Decoy E/W in 17:20 Newmarket SBK 11/1

With form figures of 1126224 at Epsom, course-and-distance winner Redredrobin is always one to consider when lining up on the downs. The eight-year-old mare is only 4lb above her last winning mark when successful under 5lb claiming Joe Leavy at Chepstown last summer, and has run well from a higher mark since then, including when second here to Hodler from a 3lb higher rating in September.

On her reappearance in May, Redredrobin put in an excellent effort to outrun odds of 50/151.00 and finish third at Kempton in May, and was able to finish second at Chepstow on her penultimate start, too, proving she still retains ability.

The return to Epsom could see her to best effect in familiar surroundings and she is one to note for Malcolm Saunders.