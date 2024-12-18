King George Antepost Betting: Spillane's Tower set to be 5/2 favourite

Spillane's Tower is antepost favourite for King George at 5/2 3.50

Grey Dawning, Corbetts Cross and more are contenders for Kempton Grade 1

Read Paul Nicholls on his runners and get our experts' festive racing tips

Spillane's Tower is the 5/23.50 favourite to win the King George VI Chase at Kempton if, as expected, JP McManus supplements him for the Boxing Day Grade 1.

McManus's Corbetts Cross 7/18.00 is also expected to be a leading contender for a race that ranks among the most hotly-anticipated of the jumps racing calendar.

Spillane's Tower was last seen finishing second to Fact To File at Leopardstown last month.

Fact To File is set to go up against Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at the Dublin course on Saturday 28 December in a race that will also be eagerly anticipated this Christmas.

The below Betfair Predicts graphic shows each horse's percentage chance of winning the bank holiday cracker, although without Spillane's Tower as he has not yet been supplemented.





Grey Dawning second favourite for King George

Grey Dawning 7/24.50 follows Spillane's Tower in the King George VI Chase betting. Dan Skelton's horse is looking to make amends after being beaten by Royale Pagaille in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month, having gone into that race as the favourite.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Bandbridge 6/17.00 comes next in the market before a clutch of 7/18.00 shots that includes Corbetts Cross, Envoi Allen and Il Est Francais.

Il Est Francais produced a stuinning performance to win the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at the same Kempton meeting last Boxing Day.

Hewick was also a winner at the King George meeting last year and is 12/113.00 to win the big race in 2024.

As for previous winners of this race, Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has entered Bravemansgame who triumphed in this race in 2022.

A price of 16/117.00 indicates that it would be a surprise if the Ditcheat star were to win for a second time but the Nicholls yard would not be entering the nine-year-old if they did not believe he could give a good account of himself.

You can read Paul Nicholls' views of all his runners over the festive racing schedule, and see him discuss them on Ditcheat Decs, on Betting.Betfair.

We will also have in-depth previews of the King George, and the rest of the big races at Kempton and elsewhere, from our experts who will be recommending their best bets.