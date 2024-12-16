Rachael Blackmore: Really excited to be back riding again on a horse like Slade Steel

Rachael Blackmore returns to the saddle after injury absence

Excited to be on Slade Steel who has schooled really well

See how Rachael's £250k Serial Winners Fund donation is being used

I'm obviously delighted to be back racing in Naas on Monday, especially for Slade Steel, who runs in the beginners' chase. He was brilliant in winning the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, and I'm really looking forward to riding him again now.

I watched him when he made his chasing debut at Navan last month, and I thought that he ran well, but I know that there is more to come from him. I schooled him on Saturday and he jumped really well. The experience of that run the last day should hopefully stand to him now. Getting back to ride a horse like him is really exciting.

Belle The Tigress made her racecourse debut in a maiden hurdle at Navan last month, and she ran well. She finished fifth, she was beaten 15 lengths, but she kept on well and she should show the benefit of that experience now.

This could turn out to be a very good race, but Belle The Tigress seems to be in good form at home and we hope that she can step forward now from her first run. She is a nicely-bred filly, and we hope that she can be in the shake-up here.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.