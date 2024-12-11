Serial Winners Fund Update: Rachael Blackmore sees how Betfair's £250,000 donation is being used
Last season Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore won injured jockey charities a stunning £250K through Betfair's Serial Winners Fund and, after suffering a long absence through injury herself, has been to see what difference the money is making on both sides of the Irish Sea...
We check in on the Serial Winners Fund one year on
Learn how Rachael has benefitted from the Irish Injured Jockeys during her injury
Check out how the £250,000 helped the IIJ and IJF
Watch Rachael Blackmore and the latest Serial Winners Fund update
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore raised an incredible £250,000 for Injured jockeys in the UK and Ireland last season through Betfair's 'Serial Winners Fund' campaign.
And as the new National Hunt season gets into full swing, Rachael, who suffered a neck injury in September, visited both the Irish Injured Jockeys, at the Curragh, Co.Kildare, and the Injured Jockeys Fund, at Oaksey House, Lambourn, to see what a difference the fund has made to jockeys' lives and discover some exciting plans in Ireland.
The £250,000, which was split evenly between two charities who do so much for jockeys on both sides of the Irish sea, was a welcome contribution to support existing services and redevelopment of facilities.
Commenting today Rachael Blackmore outlined: ''Having visited both the IIJ at the Curragh and Oaksey House in Lambourn, it's great to see, firsthand, existing facilities, development plans and witness the constant drive to improve both the physical and mental health for all jockeys both here and in the UK.
"I've recently experienced my own injury and all that brings. Having the support of the Irish Injured Jockeys has been instrumental in my recovery. The resources and support they offer are invaluable to jockeys."
Watch the full video here...
🗣️ "As jockeys there's a lot more bad days than good."-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) December 10, 2024
💰 The #SerialWinnersFund launched a year ago & went on to raise a huge £250k!@rachaelblackmor has been experiencing how the fund is benefiting @IJF_official / @InjuredJockeys... pic.twitter.com/gvw7XEQ9L9
Looking back at Rachael's season
Rachael enjoyed another fantastic National Hunt season last term, riding winners at all of the big meetings including the Dublin Racing Festival and Cheltenham Festival.
From her first triumph at Tramore in November to her final win aboard Captain Guinness at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, Rachael managed to increase the initial £100,000 up to £210,000.
Betfair added an extra £40K to round up the total to the £250K that Rachael presented to the IJF and IIF charities.
Click here to read a list of Rachael's Serial Winners Fund victories from last year.
Blackmore on her injury update
Rachael is currently on the comeback trail from a neck injury she suffered at Downpatrick in September, which she talks about in the short film, but she has revealed exclusively to Betfair that she is hoping to be back before Christmas.
The Betfair ambassador added: "I've been very fortunate, along with others, to be able to use the services of Irish Injured Jockeys to help on the road to recovery.
"Physio, strength and conditioning, and any other support you could need are all available. They've set up a mini rehabilitation centre at RACE on the Curragh as they wait for development to start on a new facility. Betfair's 'Serial Winners' fund has made a very generous contribution to this.
"It's such a help to have a place like this to go to. Between there and my local Patric Fitness, I'm doing more in the gym than I've ever done before.
"I feel good, and progress is being made all the time. As jockeys, we're lucky to have such good people helping us get back."
Now read Rachael Blackmore exlcusive: Hoping to be back riding before Christmas
