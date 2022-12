Paul Nicholls' defending champion out to 9/4

Edwardstone set to run following doubts

Horse racing fans in for a treat at Sandown

Shishkin became the favourite to win the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase after Nicky Henderson declared that his stable star would run in the big race at Sandown on Saturday.

He is evens on the Betfair Sportsbook while last year's winner, Paul Nicholls' Greaneteen is 9/4.

Earlier in the week, Greaneteen was the favourite, but he has been overtaken in the market by his rival.

Henderson had been concerned about the suitability of the quickish ground at the Esher venue earlier in the week but, after it was described as "good, good to soft in places" on Thursday morning, Shishkin is set to run.

Alan King's Edwardstone was also declared and is 5/1 behind the big two in the market.

Betfair Spokesman Barry Orr said: ''It really has been a roller-coaster market with the uncertainty surrounding the participation of Shishkin and Edwardstone.

"Greaneteen, who's now 9/4, traded at a shade of odds-on during the week, but has now been usurped at the head of the market by Shishkin, who's clear favourite at evens.'

''It's fantastic that all the market principles have stood their ground and what a treat horseracing fans are in for.''

We'll have more on the Betfair Tingle Creek between now and Saturday including Paul Nicholls' assessment of Greaneteen's chances on the eve of the race and Tony Calvin's tips for the afternoon.

The Betfair Tingle Creek - Latest Odds

Evens - Shishkin

9/4 - Greaneteen

5/1 - Edwardstone

8/1 - Gentleman De Mee

33/1 - Funambule Sivola

100/1 - Dunvegan