Nicky Henderson's Shishkin, who our tipster Tony Calvin believes is at his best on soft ground, drifted to 6/4.
Shishkin had gained favouritism last weekend but doubts remain about whether he will run at Sandown on Saturday.
Greaneteen has an excellent record at the Esher track, as a three-time Grade 1 winner over course and distance.
He comes into the race on the back of what may have been a career best effort to win the Grade Two Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter earlier this month.
Elsewhere in the market, Gentleman De Mee halved in price from from 9/1 to 9/2. While last year's winner and Shishkin dominate the headlines, Willie Mullins' six-year-old is gaining support in the market.
We'll have more on the Betfair Tingle Creek between now and Saturday including Paul Nicholls' assessment of Greaneteen's chances on the eve of the race and Tony Calvin's tips for the afternoon.
9/10 Greaneteen
6/54Shishkin
9/2 Gentleman De Mee
5/1 Edwardstone
10/1 Captain Guinness
25/1 Funambule Sivola
20/1 Dunvegan
