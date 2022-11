Paul Nicholls' defending champion shortens

Shishkin drifts in the betting

Gentleman De Mee halves in price

Greaneteen shortened to odds-on to win the Betfair Tingle Creek on Saturday following forecasts for dry weather for the rest of the week around Sandown Park in Surrey.

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' eight-year-old is trying to win the race for the second year in a row.

At 10/11 on the Betfair Sportsbook, the market indicates that he has an excellent chance. You can listen to the latest from Paul in the vid below.

Nicky Henderson's Shishkin, who our tipster Tony Calvin believes is at his best on soft ground, drifted to 6/4.

Shishkin had gained favouritism last weekend but doubts remain about whether he will run at Sandown on Saturday.

Greaneteen has an excellent record at the Esher track, as a three-time Grade 1 winner over course and distance.

He comes into the race on the back of what may have been a career best effort to win the Grade Two Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter earlier this month.

Elsewhere in the market, Gentleman De Mee halved in price from from 9/1 to 9/2. While last year's winner and Shishkin dominate the headlines, Willie Mullins' six-year-old is gaining support in the market.

We'll have more on the Betfair Tingle Creek between now and Saturday including Paul Nicholls' assessment of Greaneteen's chances on the eve of the race and Tony Calvin's tips for the afternoon.

The Betfair Tingle Creek - Latest Odds

9/10 Greaneteen

6/54Shishkin

9/2 Gentleman De Mee

5/1 Edwardstone

10/1 Captain Guinness

25/1 Funambule Sivola

20/1 Dunvegan