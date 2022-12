Betfair Exchange Trophy in cold weather doubt

Saturday's horse racing at Ascot, which includes the Betfair Exchange Trophy, is unlikely to go ahead, according to punters.

With Britain experiencing a viscious cold snap, and temperatures at Ascot currently around zero, the prospect of the meeting taking place is odds-against at 3.7511/4 on the Betfair Exchange.

The Christmas Weekend highlights at Ascot include the Grade 1 Howden Long Walk Hurdle, the £150,000 Betfair Exchange Trophy and £100,000 Silver Cup.

At the moment it is uncertain whether any racing will take place. There will be an inspection at 8am on Thursday.

UPDATE: With the track frozen in places, an inspection for racing on Friday will be held on Thursday at 8am to see if the track is/can become suitable for racing on Friday. -- Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) December 14, 2022

The current favourite for the Betfair Exchange Trophy is Pikar at 5/2 on the Sportsbook's antepost market.

Nicky Henderson's First Street is 9/2 while Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls' horse Hacker des Places is 5/1.

Last year's winner Tritonic is 12/1.

At the moment, however, all eyes are on the Will Racing Go Ahead? market as punters try to weigh up the chances of the Christmas Weekend taking place at Ascot.

The Met Office forecasts that temperature will rise to two degrees on Friday and six on Saturday.

We'll keep you up to date with the latest on Saturday at Ascot and, if the Exchange market is wrong and racing does go ahead, have previews and tips for the action.