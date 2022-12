Premier League football is back

PDC Darts and the NFL

One of the highlights of the National Hunt season takes place at Kempton with the King George IV Chase.

Bravemansgame backed as Nicholls seeks win 13

The current Betfair Exchange antepost market favourite is Bravemansgame. Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' runner heads the field of nine at 2.942/1.

Nicholls is targetting his 13th win in this race and his contenders aren't limited to the favourite.

Our tipster Tony Calvin backed another Nicholls horse, Hitman, a few weeks ago and this week went back in with a bet on the outsider of the field Millers Bank at 50/1.

He said: "Aside from Royale Pagaille, the one that I am currently drawn to at a massive price is Millers Bank, currently 80.0 on the exchange, as he actually has a similar profile to Hitman and he is about 10 times the price. He is 50s with the Sportsbook for each-way 1,2,3 punters. Back him."

Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost has been recovering from a broken collar-bone and looks set to return on Frodon in the King George.

The Welsh Grand National is the big race the next day at Chepstow.

Across the Irish sea, meanwhile, it's the Leopardstown Christmas Festival which runs from 26 to 29 December.

You'll find previews of the Christmas racing action includiung our experts' tips and Paul Nicholls' exclusive insight on his runners.

Premier League back on busy Boxing Day

The Premier League is back on Boxing Day following its break for the World Cup.

The action begins with a London derby at 12:30 as Brentford host Tottenham. All eyes will be on Harry Kane as he tries to move on from his missed penalty that saw England crash out in Qatar against France.

There are four 3pm kick offs before Unai Emery's improving Aston Villa travel to Anfield to face a Liverpool side that bettors are expecting to improve on their showing so far this season and challenge for a top four finish.

The Boxing Day fixtures finish with another London derby when leaders Arsenal get the chance to pull eight points clear at home to West Ham.

The action continues on 27 December, when Chelsea host Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest go to Manchester United. The following day, it's Leeds v Man City.

We'll have previews, tips and Opta stats for all the Premier League football and much more.

Van the man at World Darts Championship?

The PDC World Darts Championship is a staple of the festive sporting calendar.

It's already underway at Alexandra Palace and our darts expert Abigail Davies has been sharing her daily tips.

Michael van Gerwen is the favourite and Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and defending champion Peter Wright are also in contention.

The event will continue until 23 December then take a Christmas break before resuming on 27 December.

The final takes place on 3rd January and we'll have previews and tips every step of the way.

Crunch time in the NFL

Meanwhile, the NFL has a full schedule across the Christmas weekend and our previewer Paul Higham will be picking his best bets for the round.

With less than two months to go until the Super Bowl teams are already booking their places in the play-off rounds and the competition will only get more fierce in the New Year.

Buffalo Bills are the favourites to end their wait for a title this year but they are 5.04/1 in the Betfair Exchange market, while Philadelphia Eagles 5.95/1 and Kansas City Chiefs 6.25/1 also have their supporters in the betting.