The standard of darts has been largely underwhelming at this year's World Championship and the standard in second round matches has certainly fallen quite a bit when you look at the averages for the same stage of the tournament over the last five or six years.

There have been a few cracking contests and a number of standout performances from the likes of Scott Williams and Damon Heta. Another player who impressed was Northern Ireland's superstar, Josh Rock who is back in action on day seven.

Rock to get the better of Rydz

Callan Rydz against Josh Rock is a fixture I am really looking forward to, this really could be one of the games of the round. On his day, The Riot is capable of beating anyone on the big stage and he's shown previously that he is more than capable of impressing with ton topping averages and sensational three figure outshots.

He's had a number of good runs in floor events of late and made it through to the Last 16 of the Players Championship Finals without being at his best. Barring a few below par performances with averages in the low to mid 80s, he comes here in decent form.

As for his opponent, Rock looked slightly edgy in the opening exchanges of his match against Jose Justicia but a moment of brilliance from the young sensation, a 150 out in set three really helped turn the tide in the match.

I expect him to look more settled from he outset of his second round tie, I think the pace will suit both players and think it could be a barnstormer of a match. Both players to hit four or more 180s and Rock to win at 2/1 appeals to me in this one.

I also like the look of two or more legs finishing on the bull in this match at 11/2.

Rock is incredibly sixth favourite at 16/1 to go on and back up his World Youth Championship victory by winning the big one as well.

Chizzy to get busy in the treble 20 bed

Dave Chisnall is one of the favourites to come through his quarter of the draw. He takes on Andrew Gilding in round two who is back at the World Championship for the first time in six years but he was far from convincing in his win over Robert Owen on Monday afternoon.

Goldfinger has reached two finals on the floor and one on the Euro Tour this year but to my surprise he didn't replicate that form on the Ally Pally stage in his first round match.

I think Chizzy could be a real threat in a very stacked quarter and am backing him to come through this tie and hit the most 180s at 5/6. When at his best, the man from St Helens is one of the heaviest scorers on tour.

After reaching the final of The Masters back in January and losing out to Joe Cullen, it was a pretty lean few months for Chizzy with just a few semi-finals on the Pro Tour worth mentioning but in the second half on 2022 he has really burst into life.

He's picked up a Euro Tour title, he's managing to put all elements of his game together and posted a 114 and a half average in a floor quarter-final back in October before going on to win that Players Championship event.

If you do want to back him to come through his quarter of the draw, he is 13/2 to do so.