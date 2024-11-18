Betfair Chase: Grey Dawning 13/8 favourite after 10 declared for Saturday's race

Strong field of 10 decalred for 20th Betfair Chase

Favourite must be at his best to land Haydock race

The 20th running of the Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday looks set to have a fittingly formidable field after 10 strong runners were declared at the five day stage.

Only four ran in last year's renewal, when Venetia Williams' Royale Pagaille was the surprise winner, so this year's race should be a bigger contest.

Williams' winner will line-up again and is 11/26.50 to become the first horse since Bristol De Mai in 2017 and '18 to win in consecutive years. The Betfair Chase has not been won by a double-figure aged horse since 2016, so that goes against the 10-year-old.

The favourite, however, is Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning which has solidified at the top of the betting at 13/82.63 from 15/82.88.

Lucinda Russell's Grade 1 winner Ahoy Senor 7/24.50 is next in the betting and Shark Hanlon's 2023 King George VI Chase victor Hewick 11/26.50 is also a lively contender.

Along with last year's winner, the only other survivor from the race 12 months ago is Bravemansgame 7/18.00.

He is six-time winning trainer and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' sole entry, as was confirmed on today's Ditcheat Diary.

The recent Charlie Hall Chase victor The Real Whacker is 10/111.00 alongside the supplemented Capodanno 10/111.00 for owner JP McManus and trainer Willie Mullins, who is the same price.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr, commented today: ''Nine entries going forward at the five-day stage is recent bucking Betfair Chase trends in terms of number of entries, so that's great to see and for the all-conquering Skelton yards, Grey Dawning, is a very warm order at 13/8 from 15/8.

"Ahoy Senor 7/24.50 second fav, Bravemansgame 7/18.00 and Hewick 11/26.50 all have the benefit of a run though, so the favourite will have to be on top of his game to land the 20th running of the iconic race. ''

2024 Betfair Chase Odds

13/82.63 - Grey Dawning

7/24.50 - Ahoy Senor

11/26.50 - Royale Pagaille, Hewick

7/18.00 - Bravemansgame

10/111.00 - The Real Whacker

10/111.00 Capodanno

12/113.00 - Gold Tweet

20/121.00 - Limerick Lace

33/134.00 - Minella Drama