David Power Jockey's Cup: Harry Skelton 9/4 to top score on first Saturday of 2025

David Power Jockey's Cup gets new top weekly points score market

Bet on who will score most points in each round

Skelton leads race to win new season-long jockeys' prize

This is where you can get weekly updates on the betting for each round of the David Power Jockey's Cup.

Just read through the information on the competition - or skip it if you have read it already - find out what the market tells us about the next round.

What is the David Power Jockey's Cup?

The David Power Jockey's Cup is a new, season-long league competition in UK Jumps racing, offering a record-breaking £1.338 million prize fund. It is designed to bring fans closer to the sport and celebrate jockeys as the stars.

The DPJC's new league format is easy to follow and thrilling to watch, bringing fans closer to the action with each event. More than just a contest, it's a platform to highlight jockeys as the stars of Jumps racing, giving audiences a reason to rally behind their favourites in every race.

The new idea represents a collective commitment to elevate Jumps racing, engage new fans and inspire the next generation of racing talent.

How does the David Power Jockey's Cup work?

The DPJC covers all UK jump races televised on ITV, allowing fans across the UK to follow the league.

The competition introduces a simple, points-based league format to ensure fans can easily track their favourite jockeys throughout the season. Points will be awarded for each UK jumps race shown on ITV with points awarded for finishing first (10 points), second (8 points) third (6 points) and fourth (4 points).

It is open to all jump jockeys riding in ITV races, including renowned names such as Harry Cobden, Harry Skelton, and Nico de Boinville. This group of elite athletes will compete across the season's most prestigious events, bringing thrilling rivalries and intense competition to every race.

A huge £500,000 is on the line for the top jockey, while £200,000 goes to second place with £100,000 on offer for third. Rewards also extend through the top 10, while there are dedicated funds for trainers and stable staff, as well as the two leading conditional jockeys.

Next round top points scorer betting

Saturday 4 January - Harry Skelton 9/4 3.25 to top score

The first Saturday of January promises cold weather but the race for the David Power Jockey's Cup is hotting up and crucial points are up for grabs.

Harry Skelton leads the competition over all and is 10/111.91 favourite to end the season as winner. But who will be the top points scorer this Saturday on ITV races?

Here are the Betfair Sportsbook odds for the Saturday 4 January round.

9/43.25 - Harry Skelton

4/15.00 - Sean Bowen

9/25.50 - Sam Twiston-Davies

6/17.00 - Harry Cobden

10/111.00 - Niall Houlihan, James Bowen

14/115.00 - Cameron Isles

20/121.00 - Micheal Nolan, Alice Stevens

25/126.00 - Gavin Sheehan

33/134.00 - Callum Pritchard, Rex Dingle, Brendan Powell

40/141.00 - Freddie Gingell

